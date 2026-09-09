Jahmyr Gibbs Has a Message for Fantasy Managers

Fantasy football owners spent the No. 1 overall pick this year on one of two running backs: Detroit Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs or Atlanta Falcons back Bijan Robinson. Running backs still come off the board early in most leagues.

Gibbs rushed for 1,223 yards on 243 carries with 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 77 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.0 yards per reception. His rushing total ranked seventh in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs Knows He Is the No. 1 Fantasy Pick

Most NFL players know roughly where they land in fantasy drafts, and Gibbs is aware he was the top pick in many leagues this year. He also knows the pick comes with some responsibility attached. Asked at Lions practice whether he would draft himself first overall, Gibbs said, “For sure,” then added, “I’m either going to make a lot of people happy or mad.”

A 300-Carry Season Is on the Table in Detroit

Detroit traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in March, which leaves Gibbs as the unquestioned lead back. His snap share already climbed to 67 percent last season, up from 57 and 56 percent in his first two years, and head coach Dan Campbell has said that number is going up again in 2026.

Gibbs was tied for the 11th most carries in the NFL last season. It would not be a surprise if he cleared 300 carries, rushed for more than 1,500 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. Production at that level would put him in the MVP conversation and the Offensive Player of the Year conversation as well.