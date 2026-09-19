fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveMichigan WolverinesUTEP 14 · Michigan Wolverines 312:13 - 3rdTodayTigersat CHW · 7:10 PMStarts in 1h 4m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSNTodayMichigan State Spartansat ND · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 24m · NBCNext gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubTigers game center
LiveMichigan WolverinesUTEP 14 · Michigan Wolverines 312:13 - 3rd

NFL Hits Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs With Fine

Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Jahmyr Gibbs’ trip into the end zone came with a rather expensive follow-up.

The Detroit Lions running back was fined $23,027 for use of the helmet on his 1-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The score, followed by the extra point, gave Detroit a 14–0 third-quarter lead.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the fine and noted that Gibbs was not flagged on the play.

The NFL’s official Week 1 accountability report lists the incident under unnecessary roughness, with “use of the helmet” as the description. It identifies the snap at the 11:18 mark of the third quarter.

Gibbs’ touchdown remained on the scoreboard. The financial penalty arrived afterward.

Jahmyr Gibbs contract extension Jahmyr Gibbs Brad Holmes Jahmyr Gibbs MMA training Jahmyr Gibbs contract Jahmyr Gibbs practice return Jahmyr Gibbs contract Jahmyr Gibbs contract extensionextension Jahmyr Gibbs contract extension Jahmyr Gibbs Lions practice Jahmyr Gibbs contract talks Jahmyr Gibbs workload Jahmyr Gibbs fined

No flag does not mean no fine

That distinction is worth understanding. Under the NFL’s disciplinary review process, the league reviews every play and can issue fines for violations that were not penalized during the game.

Players also have the right to appeal. The supplied report does not indicate whether Gibbs plans to challenge this one.

Gibbs was a major part of Detroit’s opening-week offense, handling 29 carries in the Lions’ 31–30 overtime victory. His workload and ability were among the concerns highlighted in Buffalo’s preparation for Detroit’s offense.

The Lions subsequently fell to 1–1 with their 41–31 loss to the Bills, but this discipline stems from the opener against New Orleans.

A touchdown Sunday. A $23,027 bill afterward.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy