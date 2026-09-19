NFL Hits Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs With Fine

Jahmyr Gibbs’ trip into the end zone came with a rather expensive follow-up.

The Detroit Lions running back was fined $23,027 for use of the helmet on his 1-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The score, followed by the extra point, gave Detroit a 14–0 third-quarter lead.

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NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the fine and noted that Gibbs was not flagged on the play.

The NFL’s official Week 1 accountability report lists the incident under unnecessary roughness, with “use of the helmet” as the description. It identifies the snap at the 11:18 mark of the third quarter.

Gibbs’ touchdown remained on the scoreboard. The financial penalty arrived afterward.

No flag does not mean no fine

That distinction is worth understanding. Under the NFL’s disciplinary review process, the league reviews every play and can issue fines for violations that were not penalized during the game.

Players also have the right to appeal. The supplied report does not indicate whether Gibbs plans to challenge this one.

Gibbs was a major part of Detroit’s opening-week offense, handling 29 carries in the Lions’ 31–30 overtime victory. His workload and ability were among the concerns highlighted in Buffalo’s preparation for Detroit’s offense.

The Lions subsequently fell to 1–1 with their 41–31 loss to the Bills, but this discipline stems from the opener against New Orleans.

A touchdown Sunday. A $23,027 bill afterward.