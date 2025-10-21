Jahmyr Gibbs’ 78-Yard Masterpiece vs. Bucs: ‘I Knew It Was a T After 12 Yards’

When Jahmyr Gibbs hit the open field on his 78-yard touchdown Monday night, there was no hesitation, no second-guessing, no defenders close enough to matter. Just a flash of Honolulu blue and a grin that said everything.

“I just seen black,” Gibbs said with a smile after the game. “That’s all I seen. Just everywhere. Just a whole line just 10 yards in front of everybody. That’s all I seen. And you know, I just hit it.”

That burst, that smile, and that moment defined the Detroit Lions’ 24–9 win over Tampa Bay, and perfectly captured Gibbs’ calm chaos.

Breaking Down the 78-Yard “T”

The play came like a thunderclap midway through the second quarter. The Lions leaned on Gibbs all night, feeding him in space, motioning him wide, and letting him work behind one of the NFL’s best lines.

But on this one, everything aligned.

“It looked like you were smiling for the last 30 yards,” a reporter noted. Gibbs laughed. “Yeah, I knew it was a T when I got out when the first like 12 yards. I knew it’s a T.”

A “T”, his shorthand for touchdown, was inevitable the second he found daylight. Behind Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, and Sam LaPorta sealing off the edge, Gibbs simply trusted the blocks and exploded.

It wasn’t just speed. It was patience, vision, and trust, the kind of maturity that shows why Detroit made him a first-round pick.

The Post-TD Tradition: “I Can’t Do It Without Them”

Immediately after scoring, Gibbs did what he always does, he found his linemen and tight ends, shaking hands and dapping them up.

“I do that every time,” he said. “Every time I score, I do that. I just dab them up. I appreciate them, you know, because without them, I can’t do it.”

That gesture might seem small, but in a locker room built on unity and toughness, it speaks volumes. The Lions’ offensive line, Sewell, Decker, Graham Glasgow, and company, have long been the backbone of Dan Campbell’s team. Gibbs knows it, and he makes sure they know it too.

The Bounce-Back Mentality

After the loss to Kansas City a week earlier, the Lions entered Monday night determined not to spiral. Gibbs made sure of that.

“We hate losing,” he said. “We always want to try to find a way to bounce back and get back, you know, to our standards, and that’s trying to win every game.”

That mindset has defined the Lions under Campbell. Detroit hasn’t lost back-to-back regular-season games since 2022, a streak that now extends well over two full seasons.

“It’s always good to get back in the winning column,” Gibbs added. “Especially going into a bye. Feel good. Everybody, mostly everybody’s going to be back.”

The Real Deal

Gibbs finished the night with 218 total yards and two touchdowns, including the career-long 78-yarder that will loop on highlight reels all week. But what stood out wasn’t just the explosion, it was how steady he looked doing it.

The Alabama product played with patience, vision, and leadership. He was laughing, talking, and thanking his blockers between drives. He played like someone who knew the moment belonged to him.

And in a way, it did. Monday night wasn’t just a breakout, it was a coronation. Jahmyr Gibbs is now the Lions’ spark plug, their culture carrier in cleats.

When the lights came on and the Bucs defense saw black, all Gibbs saw was daylight.