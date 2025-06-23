The Story Behind Jahmyr Gibbs’ Bold Jersey Number Change

Detroit Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is blazing into the 2025 season with a new mindset and a new number to match.

Gibbs has officially dropped No. 26 in favor of the slick, symbolic No. 0. And while jersey numbers may seem like a small detail to fans, for Gibbs, this one meant everything.

TL;DR

Jahmyr Gibbs is switching from jersey No. 26 to No. 0 for the 2025 NFL season.

is switching from jersey No. 26 to for the 2025 NFL season. He hated wearing 26 and originally wanted 1, but that was already taken by Jameson Williams .

. Gibbs saw himself in the Madden 26 beta wearing 0 and thought it looked “kind of nice.”

The jersey change comes as Gibbs looks to build off a 1,400+ yard, 16-touchdown 2024 season.

Why It Matters

Jersey numbers aren’t just digits on a uniform. For a player like Jahmyr Gibbs, they represent confidence, identity, and swagger. As Gibbs steps further into his role as the Lions’ offensive weapon, switching to No. 0 is a clear sign: he’s owning the spotlight.

“I Hated 26”: Gibbs Opens Up

At his youth camp held at Novi High School, Gibbs got real with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. When asked about the switch, he didn’t hold back.

“I hated 26,” Gibbs said. “It was like, when I got drafted, the only numbers that were available were like 26, 33, 35, 40, something like that, so I went 26. As soon as I was able to change, I changed it.” Jahmyr Gibbs via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard

Let’s be honest—none of those scream “game-breaker.” And Gibbs? He’s no ordinary back.

He had his eyes on No. 1, the number he wore at both Georgia Tech and Alabama. But that one was snagged by his good friend and teammate Jameson Williams. So what was the next best thing?

“I wanted 1, Jamo got 1, so 0 was the next best, right next to it, so I got it.”

From Nervous to Madden-Approved

Changing a jersey number can come with a little anxiety—even for a rising NFL star. Gibbs admitted he wasn’t sure how No. 0 would look on him.

“I was scared, though, I’m not gonna lie,” Gibbs said.

But then came the Madden 26 beta test. Seeing his digital avatar in action sealed the deal.

“I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh, that looks kind of nice.’” #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs hosted his camp at Novi HS and spoke to ESPN exclusively about switching his jersey from No. 26 to No. 0. Gibbs said he hated 26, but was scared of rocking 0 at first. “I didn’t want it to look bad. I didn’t want the 0 to be too big or too small,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ZuBw3nTAoA — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 21, 2025

Gibbs Is Ready for a Star Turn

The new number is just part of a bigger evolution. Gibbs is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign where he racked up over 1,400 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, proving he’s not just a speed guy—he’s a certified RB1.

With the Detroit Lions chasing their first Super Bowl appearance, Gibbs isn’t just changing his look—he’s chasing greatness.

The Bottom Line

A fresh number. A fresh start. And maybe, a fresh chapter in Lions history.

Jahmyr Gibbs didn’t just change his jersey number—he made a statement. No. 0 means business. And after what he did in 2024, the league better pay attention, because Gibbs is ready to run the table.