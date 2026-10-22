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Jahmyr Gibbs Brushes Off Jonathan Gannon Before Packers Game

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates in a Detroit Lions uniform
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The number one focus for the Green Bay Packers defense on Sunday is going to be trying to slow down Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs spoke with reporters on Wednesday and was asked about facing Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. As mentioned in a Packers Ice video on Instagram, Gibbs answered, “Gannon? Who is that? I’m sorry, I have no idea who that is.”

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Green Bay has given up 307.7 yards per game this season, including 114.3 yards per game on the ground. Gibbs has a chance to be in Gannon’s nightmares on Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs season so far with the Detroit Lions

So far this season, Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards on 105 carries and seven touchdowns, along with averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has also caught 27 passes for 243 yards receiving and two touchdowns, along with averaging 9.0 yards per reception. It is not a secret why Gannon and the Packers defense want to slow down the Lions number one offensive play maker.

Jonathan Gannon knows it takes all 11 players to slow him down

The Packers defensive coordinator talked about trying to slow down the Lions running back earlier in the week. He said, “We always say point of attack. There’s certain plays at the point of attack where the ball is. All 11 are at the point of attack when you defend this guy.” It will be hard for Green Bay to slow this guy down. All Gibbs wants to do is have a big day on the ground and in the air for the Lions.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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