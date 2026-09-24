Jahmyr Gibbs Has a Simple Response to Concern Over Lions’ 1–1 Start

The Detroit Lions are 1-1 after two games, and the reaction following last week’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills has been loud.

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Jahmyr Gibbs understands the concern. He also has some perspective.

Detroit’s explosive offense has produced 30-plus points in each of its first two games, but slow starts, penalties and defensive struggles have left the team with an even record heading into Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets. Still, Gibbs is not treating the current situation like a crisis.

“We’ve been 1-1 before,” Gibbs said. “We’ve been 1-1, went 9-8. We’ve been 1-1 and went 15-2. So, we just got to keep pushing.”

It is a simple answer, but it reflects the mentality Detroit needs right now. An identical record can lead in very different directions, and Gibbs was not predicting where this season will end. He was making the point that Week 3 is too early for panic.

Gibbs’ message is confidence, not complacency

The Lions have enough issues to clean up. Their offense cannot continue to dig itself into early holes, and the defense must limit the explosive plays and communication errors that hurt it in Buffalo.

Gibbs’ optimism does not erase those problems. It does, however, offer a useful reminder: a 1-1 record is not a verdict on the 2026 Lions.

Detroit has been here before, both in seasons that required resilience and in seasons that turned into something much bigger. The response over the next several weeks — not the early record alone — will determine which path this group follows.

The Lions also need to navigate adversity in their secondary. Detroit has already lost Avonte Maddox for the season, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph remain sidelined.

That puts even more pressure on the entire roster to be cleaner in the details.

The Jets give Detroit a chance to respond

Sunday’s game against the Jets is an opportunity to turn Gibbs’ words into something meaningful.

The Lions do not need to prove they are perfect. They need to start faster, protect the football, avoid the pre-snap mistakes that have cost them possessions and play more disciplined defense. Detroit’s official schedule shows a long season still remains after Week 3, but the Jets game is the immediate test.

Gibbs has been one of Detroit’s most dynamic players, and his broader message is clear: confidence has to be paired with improvement.

The Lions have been 1-1 before. What they do next will decide whether this start becomes a footnote or a warning sign.