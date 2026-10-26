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Jahmyr Gibbs Explains Why the Lions’ Fourth Down Failed

Jahmyr Gibbs carries the ball for the Detroit Lions
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Jahmyr Gibbs did not think the call was the problem on Sunday. The Detroit Lions running back told reporters after the 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers that the fourth-and-1 failed because somebody read the front wrong, not because Dan Campbell sent the offense out there.

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Gibbs said, “I was like, oh s—. But I mean, we could’ve gotten that. We just had a mis-ID or something … I was surprised, but when I thought about it I was like, ‘Ah, f— it.'”

Campbell kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 from Detroit’s own 24-yard line with 4:53 left and the game tied at 17. Gibbs took the handoff up the middle and lost 2 yards, and Green Bay took over in field goal range.

Green Bay Packers Failed to Take Advantage of the Detroit Lions Miscue

The Packers could not cash in the short field. Josh Jacobs dropped what Green Bay’s own game recap called a possible touchdown on a third-and-5 wheel route, and Trey Smack came on for a 35-yard field goal that went wide right after Lions defensive end D.J. Wonnum got a hand on it. ESPN’s play-by-play logs the kick as blocked.

Jahmyr Gibbs Made Up for It on the Final Drive

Gibbs rushed for 39 yards on the drive that won the game. He finished with 116 yards on 29 carries and no touchdowns, an average of 4.0 yards per carry.

He also passed up a touchdown on purpose. Gibbs went down at the Green Bay 3-yard line on his last carry so Detroit could drain the clock instead of handing the ball back, and that is the slide that left him shaken up.

Jake Bates made the game-winning 22-yard field goal as time expired, and the Lions escaped 20-17. The failed fourth down cost Detroit nothing in the end, and Gibbs is a big reason why.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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