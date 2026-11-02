Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is putting together a season for the history books. And following Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, his name is now sitting alongside two of the greatest running backs in franchise history.

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Barry Sanders and Billy Sims.

Not bad company for a 24-year-old.

Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, helping the Lions improve to 5-2. But his performance was about much more than another 100-yard rushing game.

He also established one franchise record and joined Sanders in an exclusive club that had stood for more than three decades.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Passes Billy Sims in Lions Record Books

According to the Lions’ official statistical update, Gibbs now has 1,058 yards from scrimmage through Detroit’s first seven games, surpassing Sims’ previous franchise record of 991 yards set in 1980.

That’s 67 more yards than Sims accumulated through the same point of his legendary rookie season.

Even more impressive, Gibbs has recorded at least 75 scrimmage yards in every game this season. He joins Sanders, who accomplished the feat in 1993, as the only players in Lions history to reach that mark in each of a season’s first seven games.

For a franchise that has featured some of the most electrifying running backs in NFL history, that’s a remarkable accomplishment.

Gibbs Joins Barry Sanders in Another Exclusive Club

As if passing Sims wasn’t enough, Gibbs also made history with his 30-yard touchdown run against Minnesota.

The touchdown was his 10th of the season, making him and Sanders the only players in Detroit Lions history to score at least 10 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

Sanders accomplished the feat from 1989 through 1992. Gibbs has now done it in each of his first four NFL seasons, beginning with his rookie campaign in 2023.

As we previously reported when Gibbs discussed his comparisons to Sanders, the young running back has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the Hall of Famer.

And earlier this season, Sanders personally congratulated Gibbs after another record-breaking touchdown.

Now, Gibbs has another accomplishment that connects him directly to the greatest running back in franchise history.

The Scary Part? Gibbs Is Just Getting Started

Gibbs’ 153 rushing yards against Minnesota gave him 773 rushing yards through seven games, along with 285 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

And with 10 regular-season games remaining, he has plenty of opportunities to continue adding to those numbers.

The Lions made Gibbs the focal point of their backfield after trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans during the offseason. That decision has certainly paid off, with Gibbs handling a heavier workload and continuing to produce at an elite level.

Detroit also signed Gibbs to a contract extension through the 2030 season, making it clear that the organization views him as a cornerstone of its future.

The scary part for opposing defenses is that Gibbs is accomplishing all of this before his 25th birthday.

Billy Sims. Barry Sanders. Jahmyr Gibbs.

Three generations of Lions running back greatness, and Gibbs is still writing the opening chapters of his story.