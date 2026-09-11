Jahmyr Gibbs Named a Major Winner of Lions Offseason

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was rewarded in August with a three-year, $67.5 million contract extension, a deal that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history as he enters his fourth season. He is one of the core pieces on this offense for the Lions.

Gibbs is primed for a huge season after the Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans in March. As the featured three-down back, it is quite possible that Gibbs can carry the ball more than 300 times in the 2026 NFL season.

Why Jahmyr Gibbs Made the Winners List

Candace Pedraza of Side Lion Report listed five winners and three losers from the offseason as Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season approaches. Gibbs landed on the winners side alongside the rookie class, Aidan Hutchinson, Isaac TeSlaa and the team’s undrafted free agents. Pedraza wrote:

“Gibbs has an excellent shot at winning OPOY or MVP, or both, this season. He’s not only about to see a major uptick in carries this season with the trade of Montgomery going down this offseason, but the Lions’ “light” schedule should make his ability to break some rushing records fairly simple. That’s all assuming, of course, that the Lions’ offensive line makes his life this easy. But, coming off a historic extension and getting handed the keys to the ground game should be extra motivation for a competitor like Gibbs this season.” Related coverage Lions Enter 2026 With Elite Offense, Flawed Defense Read more →

The 2025 Numbers Behind the Case

Gibbs rushed for 1,223 yards on 243 carries with 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 77 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.0 yards per reception. Gibbs finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and tied for 11th in carries. It would not be a surprise to see him in the top five in both categories this season.