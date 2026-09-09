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Jahmyr Gibbs Has Scouts Predicting a Lions Points Explosion

GIBBS — SHOOTOUTS
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Jeremy Fowler of ESPN asked league executives and scouts to sort out who will win the major awards when the 2026 NFL season ends. Their choice for Offensive Player of the Year is Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Jahmyr Gibbs Has the Backfield to Himself Now

With David Montgomery no longer on the roster, Gibbs has a chance at a much bigger share of the touches. Detroit traded Montgomery to the Houston Texans in March for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks. Gibbs had 243 carries for 1,223 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught 77 passes for 616 yards receiving and five touchdowns, averaging 8.0 yards per reception.

As Fowler noted, running backs have won the Offensive Player of the Year award three times in the past six seasons. Gibbs would be the fourth back to take it in a seven-year span.

A Veteran Scout Sees the Lions in Shootouts All Season

Detroit was fourth in the NFL last season in scoring at 28.3 points per game, and the Lions should again be among the league’s most explosive offenses. Fowler put the question of why Gibbs could win the award to a veteran NFL scout. That scout said, “He’ll rise to the occasion as the lead back; the Lions will be competitive; and they’ll probably be in a lot of shootouts, which will help Gibbs’ production.”

Detroit could have the most dangerous offense in the NFL this season. Gibbs is a home run hitter who is effective in the running game and the passing game. There is a world where he finishes close to 1,500 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. He is going to be one of the most electric players in the league, and it is not a shock that the people who evaluate players for a living are picking him for Offensive Player of the Year.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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