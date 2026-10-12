Jahmyr Gibbs Makes NFL History Through Five Games

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is now in a group of six. After Sunday’s 45-21 road win at Arizona, Gibbs became the sixth player in NFL history to record more than 740 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns through his team’s first five games of a season.

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That is the kind of company that changes how a season gets talked about. It is also only half of what Gibbs has going right now.

The Company Jahmyr Gibbs Is Keeping

The Lions’ public relations account listed the other five as Priest Holmes in 2002, Emmitt Smith in 1995, Eric Dickerson in 1983, and Jim Brown in both 1963 and 1958. Brown (1971), Dickerson (1999), and Smith (2010) are all enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The five-game start is rare on the split, too. Gibbs is one of five players ever to post more than 500 rushing yards and 240 receiving yards through the first five games of any season.

The Numbers Behind the Start

Through five games, Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards on 105 carries with seven touchdowns, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He has also caught 27 passes for 243 yards and two more scores, an average of 9.0 yards per reception, per the NFL’s official stats. That is 747 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns.

Arizona was his biggest day of the year. Gibbs ran 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards a carry, and added five catches for 56 yards. He finished with 207 scrimmage yards.

One of those two runs put another record on the board. Gibbs now has 58 career touchdowns, passing Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history by a player before turning 25. Sanders finished with 57. DSN has the full story on Gibbs passing Sanders.

What the Pace Means After the Bye

Nine touchdowns in five games is a 17-game pace of about 30, which puts LaDainian Tomlinson’s single-season record of 31 inside reach. Gibbs has already been asked about it, and he said he is “for sure” trying to get it.

The volume is the thing to watch. Gibbs leads the league with 132 touches through five games, and he is the engine of this offense. Detroit is on its bye in Week 6 and does not play again until Oct. 25 against Green Bay, which gives him two weeks of rest before the back half of the schedule.

Rare starts do not always survive the second half of a season. This one gets a week off first.