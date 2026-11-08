Jahmyr Gibbs just keeps finding ways to make history, and the Detroit Lions running back added another remarkable achievement to his growing résumé Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

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With his latest touchdown, Gibbs became the first player in Detroit Lions franchise history to score at least 11 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.

But that’s not all.

The 24-year-old superstar also joined an exclusive group of just five players in NFL history to score 11 or more touchdowns in each of their first four seasons.

Not bad for a player who is still several months away from his 25th birthday.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates a first down against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Makes Detroit Lions History

According to the Detroit Lions’ official public relations account, Gibbs’ latest score against Miami gave him 11 touchdowns this season, marking his fourth consecutive year reaching that total.

Here’s a look at his touchdown production since entering the NFL:

2023: 11 touchdowns

11 touchdowns 2024: 20 touchdowns

20 touchdowns 2025: 18 touchdowns

18 touchdowns 2026: 11 touchdowns (and counting)

That’s 60 touchdowns in just four NFL seasons, with plenty of football remaining in 2026.

Gibbs had already joined Barry Sanders as the only Lions players to record at least 10 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons during Detroit’s victory over Minnesota last weekend.

As we previously reported following that accomplishment, Gibbs also surpassed Billy Sims’ franchise record for yards from scrimmage through the first seven games of a season.

Now, he has taken his touchdown streak another step further, becoming the first player in Detroit history to reach 11 scores in four straight years.

Gibbs takes the fourth-down toss for six! pic.twitter.com/0mNX8r98Qg — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 8, 2026

Gibbs Joins Four NFL Legends in Exclusive Club

What makes Gibbs’ latest accomplishment even more impressive is the company he now keeps.

According to the Lions’ historical research, only four players before Gibbs had recorded at least 11 touchdowns in each of their first four NFL seasons:

Ricky Watters: 1992–1995

1992–1995 Eric Dickerson: 1983–1986

1983–1986 Marcus Allen: 1982–1985

1982–1985 Bob Hayes: 1965–1968

That’s quite a list.

Dickerson and Allen are Pro Football Hall of Famers, while Hayes also earned a place in Canton after starring for the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibbs is now the fifth player to accomplish the feat, and the first member of the Detroit Lions to do so.

The NFL’s official career statistics illustrate just how consistently Gibbs has produced since Detroit selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And he’s showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

The Scary Part About Jahmyr Gibbs?

Gibbs entered Sunday’s matchup against Miami with 773 rushing yards and 285 receiving yards through Detroit’s first seven games.

He was coming off a dominant performance against Minnesota, rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ 19-15 victory.

As we previously highlighted following Detroit’s win over the Vikings, Gibbs has become the centerpiece of a rushing attack capable of taking over games.

And the Lions believe there is even more potential waiting to be unlocked.

Earlier this year, head coach Dan Campbell explained that Detroit was still exploring additional ways to use Gibbs, including giving him opportunities as a receiver.

That’s a frightening thought for opposing defenses.

Gibbs already has the speed, explosiveness and versatility to change a game with one touch.

Now he’s putting together the kind of historical production that places him alongside some of the greatest offensive players the NFL has ever seen.

And he’s only getting started.