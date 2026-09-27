Jahmyr Gibbs Makes NFL History With Start No Player Has Ever Matched

At this point, Jahmyr Gibbs is starting to make ridiculous numbers look fairly normal.

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The Detroit Lions running back was the engine of Detroit’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Ford Field, finishing with 99 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Two came on the ground, and his third was an 11-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff with 2:25 remaining that broke a 24-24 tie.

Then came the historical context.

According to the Lions, Gibbs became the first player in NFL history to produce at least 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the first three games of a season.

Read that list again. Nobody had done it before.

.@Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is the first player in @NFL history to produce the following statistics through the first 3 games of any season:



– 300 rushing yards

– 4 rushing TDs

– 150 receiving yards

– 2 receiving TDs#OnePride pic.twitter.com/YGj3AZSIMe — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 27, 2026

Gibbs Is Attacking Defenses From Everywhere

Gibbs opened the season by rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. He followed that with 52 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards, including a touchdown catch, against Buffalo.

Then came Sunday.

Gibbs carried 20 times for 99 yards and two scores while catching seven passes for another 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown. That gave him 164 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Jets.

Through three games, that puts Gibbs at 307 rushing yards, 156 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

There are plenty of cherry-picked statistical milestones floating around the NFL every week. This one is different because it captures exactly what makes Gibbs such a problem.

He isn’t producing like a running back who can catch passes.

He’s producing like two offensive weapons stuffed into the same No. 0 jersey.

And through three weeks, nobody in NFL history has opened a season quite like this.