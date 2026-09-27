fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalLionsNYJ 24 · Lions 31WFinalTigersPIT 4 · Tigers 2LNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 3 at WIS · 12:30 PM2-22025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubTigers game center
FinalLionsNYJ 24 · Lions 31W

Jahmyr Gibbs Makes NFL History With Start No Player Has Ever Matched

Jahmyr Gibbs NFL history
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

At this point, Jahmyr Gibbs is starting to make ridiculous numbers look fairly normal.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

The Detroit Lions running back was the engine of Detroit’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Ford Field, finishing with 99 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Two came on the ground, and his third was an 11-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff with 2:25 remaining that broke a 24-24 tie.

Jahmyr Gibbs contract Jahmyr Gibbs contract negotiations Barry Sanders Jahmyr Gibbs detroit lions top 25 under 25 Jahmyr Gibbs holdout Jahmyr Gibbs contract Jahmyr Gibbs contract extension Jahmyr Gibbs returns to practice Jahmyr Gibbs contract extension Jahmyr Gibbs Lions running back plan Jahmyr Gibbs NFL history

Then came the historical context.

According to the Lions, Gibbs became the first player in NFL history to produce at least 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the first three games of a season.

Read that list again. Nobody had done it before.

Gibbs Is Attacking Defenses From Everywhere

Gibbs opened the season by rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns against New Orleans. He followed that with 52 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards, including a touchdown catch, against Buffalo.

Then came Sunday.

Gibbs carried 20 times for 99 yards and two scores while catching seven passes for another 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown. That gave him 164 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Jets.

Through three games, that puts Gibbs at 307 rushing yards, 156 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

There are plenty of cherry-picked statistical milestones floating around the NFL every week. This one is different because it captures exactly what makes Gibbs such a problem.

He isn’t producing like a running back who can catch passes.

He’s producing like two offensive weapons stuffed into the same No. 0 jersey.

And through three weeks, nobody in NFL history has opened a season quite like this.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy