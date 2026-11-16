Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs needs 140.8 yards from scrimmage per game across Detroit’s final eight games to break the NFL’s single-season record. He is averaging 153.8.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Gibbs has 1,384 yards from scrimmage through nine games, built on 1,000 rushing yards on 199 carries at 5.0 per attempt and 384 receiving yards on 41 catches. The single-season record belongs to Chris Johnson, who put up 2,509 yards for the Tennessee Titans in 2009 on 2,006 rushing and 503 receiving, a number nobody has reached in the 17 seasons since.

Sunday in Munich was the kind of afternoon that makes the math work. Gibbs ran for 153 yards and caught passes for 99 more in Detroit’s 35-10 win over the New England Patriots, a 252-yard scrimmage day that also pushed him into rare company on the touchdown list.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Jahmyr Gibbs Needs Over the Final Eight Games

The gap is 1,126 yards. Spread across eight games, that is 140.8 per week, and Gibbs is currently clearing that number by 13 yards a game. Hold the current pace through a 17-game season and he finishes at 2,614, the same total Underdog has him projected for.

Pace is not a promise. A projection assumes eight more healthy games and a workload nobody trims, and Detroit has reason to be careful with a back who already has 240 touches. But the margin is real rather than theoretical, and he does not need a career week to get there. He needs the week he has been having.

Detroit’s Backfield Belongs to Gibbs Now

The split that used to cap Gibbs is gone. David Montgomery is in Houston, where he sits second on the Texans depth chart and is currently listed out, and nothing behind Gibbs in Detroit has replaced that role. Sione Vaki is next on the Lions in carries with 36 for 163 yards, Jacob Saylors sits third, and Isiah Pacheco is on injured reserve.

That is the part of this chase that separates Gibbs from most backs who have flirted with the record. He is not splitting a committee down the middle. He has 199 of Detroit’s carries and 41 of its receptions, and the only thing standing between him and the volume is a coaching staff deciding he has had enough on a given afternoon.

Christian McCaffrey Came Closest, and the 17th Game Matters

The last back to get into range was Christian McCaffrey, who finished 2019 with the Carolina Panthers at 2,392 yards from scrimmage, 1,387 rushing and 1,005 receiving, in a 16-game season. Johnson’s 2009 total also broke a record that had stood for a decade, Marshall Faulk’s 2,429 for the St. Louis Rams in 1999.

The schedule helps. Johnson and Faulk set their marks in 16-game seasons, and McCaffrey fell 117 short with the same number of games. Gibbs gets a 17th, an extra week of production neither of them had. On the way he is going he may not need it.