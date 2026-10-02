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Panthers Allow 193 Rushing Yards a Game. Gibbs Is Next.

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 307 yards on 65 carries with four rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and he has six total scores through three games. Gibbs is one of the top running backs in the NFL, and this is the matchup he has been waiting for: the Carolina Panthers give up the most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 193.3. Their 580 total yards allowed on the ground is 41 more than any other team.

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There is no doubt that the Lions will look to give Gibbs the ball on the ground. His season high is 29 carries, set in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff in Charlotte is 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4, on NBC.

Jahmyr Gibbs Should See 30 Carries in Charlotte

This should be a game that Gibbs gets 30-35 carries and potentially rushes for 150 or more yards against the Panthers. Dan Campbell’s offense, now run by new coordinator Drew Petzing, has already handed Gibbs 65 carries in three games, a pace of nearly 22 a game. DSN’s forecast for Sunday night in Charlotte also calls for rain, which is one more reason to keep the ball on the ground.

Carolina’s Defense Is Decimated by Injuries

One of the reasons Carolina’s defense has been this bad against the run is the injury list. The secondary was thin before this week, and DSN broke down what losing Jaycee Horn means for this matchup on Sunday. Dharya Sharma of Athlon Sports laid out how much Carolina is missing:

“It doesn’t help that the Panthers’ defense has been decimated by injuries. Edge rusher Nic Scourton is out for the year with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton is still on the physically unable to perform list with a neck issue. Carolina also has two key defensive backs, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on injured reserve.”

If the Lions do not feed Gibbs on Sunday night, it would be coaching malpractice. Second running back Sione Vaki should get his share of the carries too, because a 193-yard-per-game run defense is the one place Detroit can afford to spread the work around.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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