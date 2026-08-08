Jahmyr Gibbs Sends Powerful Message About Detroit After Extension

Jahmyr Gibbs arrived in Detroit with one impression of the city.

Three years later, that impression is gone.

After officially signing his massive contract extension with the Detroit Lions, Gibbs reflected Friday on how much his view of Detroit has changed since the organization selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Before I got here, everything you hear about Detroit is negative,” Gibbs said. “Since I’ve been here, all I can say is positive things. The people, the food, the culture. I love being here. I’m glad I get to be here for the next five years. I’m extremely blessed.”

For a player who just became the highest-paid running back in NFL history, that message may resonate nearly as much as the contract itself.

Gibbs Has Fully Embraced Detroit

Gibbs did not come to Detroit with deep ties to the city.

He grew up in Georgia, played at Georgia Tech and Alabama, and entered the NFL hearing many of the same outside perceptions that have followed Detroit for years.

His experience changed that quickly.

Detroit has become home.

That matters because Gibbs is now locked in for the long haul after signing a three-year extension worth $67.5 million in base value, with $51.5 million guaranteed and incentives that can push the deal to $75.75 million.

The extension keeps him under contract through the 2030 season.

The money is significant. So is the fact that Gibbs clearly wanted to stay.

Detroit’s Culture Has Become Part of the Appeal

When Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell began rebuilding the Lions, much of the conversation centered on changing the culture inside the organization.

That transformation has reached beyond the locker room.

Players have repeatedly talked about the environment in Allen Park, their relationships with teammates and the way Detroit fans have embraced this team.

Gibbs’ comments fit right into that larger picture.

His praise was not limited to football. He specifically mentioned the people, the food and the culture.

That makes the message feel more personal.

He is not just comfortable playing for the Lions.

He enjoys being in Detroit.

Staying With His Teammates Matters to Gibbs

Part of Gibbs’ excitement about the extension is the chance to continue growing alongside some of his closest teammates.

Asked about staying together with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Gibbs made it clear those relationships matter to him.

“It means a lot,” Gibbs said. “We’re all great friends. Being together is only going to build our chemistry and the chemistry of the team. It’s going to be a great thing.”

That chemistry has already helped make Detroit’s offense one of the most dangerous units in the NFL.

Now the Lions know Gibbs will remain part of that core for years to come.

Gibbs Has Gone From Questioned Draft Pick to Franchise Star

There was no shortage of criticism when the Lions drafted Gibbs 12th overall.

Many questioned whether any running back should be taken that high. Others argued Detroit could have found similar production later in the draft.

Gibbs never seemed too bothered by the noise.

“I didn’t really care,” Gibbs said. “I knew what I could do. I was confident in myself that I was going to do what I always do.”

That confidence proved justified.

Through his first three NFL seasons, Gibbs has become one of the league’s most explosive offensive players, earned three Pro Bowl selections and scored 49 touchdowns.

Now Detroit has rewarded him with the richest running back contract in football.

What stands out most about Gibbs’ comments is that he was not talking about touches, statistics or money.

He was talking about Detroit itself.

That carries weight.

The city has dealt with negative national stereotypes for decades, many of which do not match the experience of people who actually live, work and spend time here.

Gibbs arrived hearing some of those same things.

Now he is telling a completely different story.

And he is doing it immediately after committing the next five seasons of his career to Detroit.

Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs got his historic contract.

He also gave Detroit a pretty strong endorsement.

He arrived hearing negativity about the city. Now he says all he can say is positive things.

“The people, the food, the culture. I love being here,” Gibbs said. “I’m glad I get to be here for the next five years. I’m extremely blessed.”

The Lions did more than secure one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive weapons.

They secured a star who genuinely seems happy to call Detroit home.