Jahmyr Gibbs Gives Cryptic Answer About Return to Lions Practice

Jahmyr Gibbs did not offer the Detroit Lions much clarity Monday morning.

The star running back missed his fifth consecutive training camp practice, then delivered a brief and cryptic response when reporters asked when he expects to return.

“Only time will tell,” Gibbs said.

That five-word answer will do little to quiet the speculation surrounding one of the most important players on Detroit’s roster.

Gibbs Says Absence Is Not About His Contract

Gibbs has remained around the team during his absence, attending meetings, working inside the facility and watching portions of practice.

The obvious assumption has been that he is staging a contract-related hold-in while the Lions work toward a long-term extension. Gibbs pushed back on that explanation when asked whether he needed a new deal before returning.

“Nah, it’s not about that,” Gibbs said.

When a reporter followed up by asking what the absence was about, Gibbs offered an even shorter response.

“I don’t know.”

That exchange only adds another layer of uncertainty.

Gibbs did not confirm that his absence is contract-related. He did not provide an injury update, either. He simply kept walking toward the team facility while declining to explain when he expects to practice again.

Detroit Still Has No Clear Gibbs Timetable

Dan Campbell previously said Gibbs reported a minor back issue during the team’s conditioning test before training camp.

The Lions have treated the situation cautiously, and Gibbs has remained engaged behind the scenes. He has participated in meetings and workouts, which separates this from a traditional holdout in which a player stays away from the team completely.

Still, five missed practices are five missed practices.

Detroit has already declared Gibbs its new bell cow following the offseason trade of David Montgomery. Campbell has said the Lions plan to lean heavily on Gibbs because he can run every scheme in the playbook and impact the passing game.

Every day away from the field delays that transition.

“Only Time Will Tell” Leaves Lions Fans Guessing

Gibbs’ comments could be interpreted in several ways.

He may simply be following medical guidance and waiting for his back to respond. He may be avoiding discussing private negotiations. He may also be tired of answering questions about a situation he does not want to address publicly.

The truth remains unclear.

What Detroit fans know is that Gibbs is still in Allen Park, still connected to the team and still expected to play a massive role once he returns.

Through his first three seasons, Gibbs has scored 49 touchdowns, the most by any player through three NFL seasons. He is also coming off consecutive seasons with at least 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns.

Those numbers explain why every missed practice attracts attention.

Lions Need Gibbs Back, but Not at the Wrong Time

Training camp matters, especially for an offense adjusting to Gibbs as its full-time lead back.

Health matters more.

The Lions have no reason to push Gibbs onto the field in early August if his back is not ready. They also have no reason to reveal every detail of ongoing contract discussions.

That leaves everyone outside the building in the same position.

Waiting.

Gibbs’ return could happen soon. It could take another week. His own answer offered no timetable and no promise.

“Only time will tell.”

Bottom Line

Jahmyr Gibbs remains absent from Lions practice, and his brief comments Monday created more questions than answers.

He denied that his return depends on a new contract, but he declined to explain what is keeping him off the field. Detroit continues to keep him involved in meetings and team activities while waiting for him to resume football work.

The Lions still expect Gibbs to become the centerpiece of their offense.

For now, nobody knows when that work will begin.