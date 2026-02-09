Jahmyr Gibbs Makes It Clear Where He Stands on David Montgomery Trade Rumors

With the NFL offseason officially underway, one of the biggest questions facing the Detroit Lions centers around the future of running back David Montgomery. Trade rumors have picked up steam, but if you ask Jahmyr Gibbs, the answer is simple: he wants his backfield partner back.

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press during Pro Bowl week, Gibbs didn’t hide his feelings about the situation.

“Of course I want David back,” Gibbs said. “The whole team would want David back, but it’s ultimately up to him. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family and whatever he decides to do I’m going to support 100%. But of course we want him back, though.”

That honesty sums up where things stand in Detroit. The Lions haven’t made any formal moves, Montgomery hasn’t requested a trade, and yet the uncertainty is very real with the new league year approaching.

Why Montgomery’s Name Keeps Coming Up

Montgomery’s role changed significantly in 2025. After splitting carries nearly evenly with Gibbs during his first two seasons in Detroit, Montgomery became the clear No. 2 back last year.

The numbers tell the story:

Jahmyr Gibbs: 320 touches, 1,839 yards from scrimmage, 18 touchdowns

320 touches, 1,839 yards from scrimmage, 18 touchdowns David Montgomery: 182 touches, 908 yards from scrimmage, 8 touchdowns

Both yardage and touches were career lows for Montgomery, and he didn’t top 10 carries in any of the season’s final eight games.

Contract Details Matter

Montgomery’s contract adds another layer to the conversation. He’s set to earn a $5.49 million base salary in 2026, with $1.75 million guaranteed, as part of an extension he signed in October 2024.

That makes him both affordable and movable, whether via trade talks at the NFL Combine or a potential release if Detroit decides to reshuffle its backfield.

Montgomery Still Sees Himself as a Starter

Montgomery has been careful with his words, but his mindset hasn’t changed. During Super Bowl radio row appearances, including on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, he made it clear he still believes in his value.

“No question,” Montgomery said when asked if he still sees himself as a starting running back. “Everybody who is a competitor wants to play and everybody wants to be involved.”

He also emphasized the balance between being a team-first player and wanting a meaningful role.

“The good thing about this thing is I’m an incredible teammate and I’ll do whatever it is to ensure that my team is going in the right direction,” he said. “But I also want to be a part of that also.”

Notably, Montgomery said he’s already spoken with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who told him he wants Montgomery involved — and even floated Super Bowl expectations for 2026.

What This Means for Detroit

The Lions’ backfield remains one of the most talented duos in the NFL when Gibbs and Montgomery are together. Gibbs’ comments reinforce just how much Montgomery’s presence matters inside the locker room, not just on the stat sheet.

Whether Detroit ultimately keeps Montgomery, trades him, or reshapes his role under Petzing, one thing is clear: the decision won’t be made lightly — and his teammates are hoping this isn’t the end of a productive partnership.