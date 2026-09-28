Jahmyr Gibbs Tightens His Grip on the OPOY Race

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was dominant against the New York Jets on Sunday. He rushed 20 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns, a 5.0-yard average.

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Gibbs added seven catches on eight targets for 65 yards and a third score, an 11-yard touchdown reception with 2:25 left that put Detroit ahead for good in a 31-24 win over the Jets, a game Chuck Clark sealed with a late strip sack. Detroit improves to 2-1 on the season and the Jets drop to 1-2.

Jahmyr Gibbs Has to Be the Focal Point of This Offense

If the Lions are going to win many games this season, the team is going to have to rely on Gibbs week in and week out. He sat at +300 to win Offensive Player of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday morning, while Amon-Ra St. Brown was listed at +2500 along with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. St. Brown caught four of his eight targets for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Jets.

Gibbs was already the front-runner before Sunday. ESPN’s awards tracker had him at +600 on Sept. 25, and the three-touchdown afternoon only shortened the number. Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks is second at +470. Kenneth Walker III of the Kansas City Chiefs is third at +900. Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons, and Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals sit at +1500.

Where Gibbs and St. Brown Stand Through Three Weeks

Gibbs has 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries this season, a 4.7-yard average. He has also caught 18 passes for 156 yards and two more scores.

St. Brown has 23 catches on 35 targets for 228 yards and five touchdowns. With Gibbs reaching the end zone three times in Week 3, the biggest obstacle left may be Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL with 405 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

Ran Carthon Believes This Is Gibbs’ Team

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon broke down the Lions-Jets game in an NFL on CBS video and made his feelings clear about whose team this is. Carthon said, “He is playing out of his mind. This is Jahmyr Gibbs’ team.” He is not the only one making that case. Former NFL running back Damien Harris called Gibbs the best running back in the league on CBS Sports.

The League Leaderboard Backs Gibbs Up

Gibbs is tied for fourth in the NFL in carries, fourth in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing touchdowns. St. Brown is fourth in receptions, 13th in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

Gibbs needs to stay the main engine of this offense when the Lions visit the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 4. Another game like Sunday’s, and the argument that he is the best player on this football team gets much harder to push back on.