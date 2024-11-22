fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals Custom Cleats He Will Wear Next Time Lions Don All-Black Unis [Photo]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
When the Detroit Lions next rock their striking All-Black uniforms, running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be lacing up in style with a custom pair of Deion Sanders' Air DT Max 96 cleats. Eric Woodyard of ESPN revealed Gibbs exciting footwear on social media, showing off the unique design that will complement the Lions’ sleek black-on-black look.

https://twitter.com/E_Woodyard/status/1859691893703180738

Though the Lions have yet to officially announce when they will sport these All-Black uniforms again, my best guess is that the next time the team will wear them will be during their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on December 15. The Lions have a tradition of breaking out the All-Black combo for high-energy matchups, and this game against the Bills is shaping up to be one of those pivotal contests.

Fans are eager to see Gibbs wear his custom kicks in what promises to be a memorable game, and it seems the 2024 season will be one for the books—both on the field and off. Keep an eye out for the All-Black uniform debut and Gibbs’ flashy new cleats when the Lions face the Bills!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
