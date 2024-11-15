fb
Friday, November 15, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Reveals Other Teams That Targeted Him In 2023 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions' standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs recently shared fascinating insights into his 2023 NFL Draft journey during an appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast. The dynamic back, who was selected by the Lions with the 12th overall pick, revealed that he was on the radar of several teams leading up to the draft, and his selection by Detroit came as a surprise to him.

Gibbs said that while he knew the Lions liked him, he didn’t expect them to be the ones to pull the trigger at No. 12. “No, I didn’t [expect to go to Detroit],” Gibbs admitted as quoted by the Detroit News. “I knew they liked me, but you know, when you go on a visit, it seems like they all like you.” Despite that uncertainty, Gibbs was aware that other teams had shown strong interest in his talents.

3 Detroit Lions players Jahmyr Gibbs Potential

He specifically mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as a team that was actively targeting him. Gibbs revealed that Dallas had informed him they were prepared to select him at pick 26 if he had still been available. He also mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals, who he says were planning to trade up to get him if he fell to the late teens in the draft. “I knew for a fact that Dallas was going to get me at 26 if I was still there,” Gibbs said. “And a couple other places like Cincinnati was going to get me. I think they were going to trade up at like 18 or something around that range.”

Though several teams were keen on selecting him, Gibbs never expected to be drafted as high as No. 12. “I didn’t think I was gonna go 12, I ain’t gonna lie,” he confessed.

In hindsight, the Lions’ decision to pick Gibbs at 12th overall has proven to be a great one. Gibbs has quickly become a key part of Detroit's offense, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability. His smooth transition into the Lions’ system has earned him praise, and the team's faith in him has already begun to pay off.

The revelation that Gibbs was so highly coveted by other teams highlights just how valuable the Lions' draft pick turned out to be. With the Cowboys and Bengals showing interest, Detroit’s decision to move quickly to select the talented back at No. 12 seems all the more savvy. As Gibbs continues to make an impact in his rookie season, Lions fans are no doubt thankful that they were able to nab him before anyone else could.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
