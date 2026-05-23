Adam Schefter Drops Huge Lions Extension Update on Gibbs, LaPorta

The Detroit Lions may not be done handing out massive contract extensions anytime soon.

Just hours after locking up Jack Campbell to a huge new deal, ESPN insider Adam Schefter offered some very encouraging updates regarding potential future extensions for Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

And based on Schefter’s comments, Detroit appears highly motivated to keep its young core together.

Adam Schefter believes Jahmyr Gibbs could be next

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter explained that the Lions’ extension work is far from over.

“I think this is a whole work in progress, because there are a lot of players that have to get paid there,” Schefter said.

“Jahmyr Gibbs, I would think, would be next. You could see deals at some point this summer for Jahmyr Gibbs, for Bijan Robinson. Those are gonna be big, blockbuster deals at the running back position.”

That is a major development for Detroit fans.

Gibbs has rapidly developed into one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive weapons since arriving as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions already exercised Gibbs’ fifth year option, meaning he remains under contract through the 2027 season. Still, Detroit has consistently shown under general manager Brad Holmes that they prefer getting deals done early rather than waiting until prices skyrocket further.

Sam LaPorta also appears firmly in Detroit’s future plans

Schefter also specifically mentioned LaPorta as another player the Lions want to secure long term.

“The Lions will want to sign Sam LaPorta, their tight end who’s tremendous in that offense, great player,” Schefter explained.

“They get Jack Campbell out of the way, and I think these are the challenges that are there for this franchise that has been so close in recent years.”

That comment is especially notable because LaPorta is coming off a season ending injury suffered during the 2025 season.

Even with that setback, Detroit apparently still views him as a foundational offensive piece moving forward.

Since entering the league, LaPorta has emerged as one of the NFL’s best young tight ends and a favorite target of quarterback Jared Goff.

Lions entering difficult phase of roster building

Schefter also pointed out the difficult reality successful NFL teams eventually face.

After years of elite drafting, Detroit now has to start paying many of those stars market value contracts.

“Now, it’s gonna be harder because they’ve got to pay these guys who were on rookie contracts the money that they deserve, and that creates less flexibility elsewhere on the roster,” Schefter said.

“Still a good team, but boy they had a real window the last few years and they didn’t get to take advantage of it. But they’re still gonna be one of the top teams in the league, and I think they’re gonna continue to work to get these deals done this summer.”

"The Lions still wanna get deals done with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta..



I would think that Jahmyr Gibbs would get a deal at some point this summer" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eYk1NLloDl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 22, 2026

That balancing act will define Detroit’s next few offseasons.

But based on Holmes’ track record, the Lions appear committed to keeping as much of this young core intact as possible.

And if Schefter is right, Gibbs and LaPorta could be next in line for huge paydays.