Dan Campbell made practice uncomfortable, and his players noticed. After the Detroit Lions’ 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta described a week in which their head coach refused to let mistakes pass without a response.

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Gibbs welcomed the pressure. His message in the postgame locker room was that Campbell could keep delivering it.

“He wasn’t letting anything go, anything slide. He challenged us offensively and defensively. We wouldn’t want it any other way. If we’re going to play like this, keep going. Keep doing it.”

LaPorta described the same demanding environment from his perspective. Campbell’s intensity was familiar, but the tight end said its persistence throughout the week stood out.

Their accounts help explain what Campbell meant when he said the staff had applied pressure. Players were being challenged throughout their preparation, with the expectation that the attention to detail would carry into Sunday.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, center, next to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, applauds for players at warmup ahead of the game between Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

LaPorta Says Dan Campbell Wanted Practice Perfect

LaPorta has experienced Campbell’s intensity before. This week, he said, the coach’s corrections became a constant part of practice.

“It’s something that we’ve seen in the past. He’s had his flare-ups in the past, of course, in practice, but it felt like a constant thing this week where he wanted everything to be fantastic and perfect in practice. Related coverage Dan Campbell Sends Powerful Message About Kelvin Sheppard’s Future Read more → “Of course, it’ll never be perfect in practice, so those were the moments he was kind of laying into us. It obviously worked. We did well today.”

That description fits the concerns Campbell had publicly identified before the game. He had demanded fewer missed assignments and avoidable penalties, making execution a central part of Detroit’s preparation.

The pressure extended beyond Campbell, too. Kelvin Sheppard had warned that personnel changes were possible if the defense continued repeating mistakes, reinforcing the consequences attached to those corrections.

Gibbs Welcomed the Challenge

Gibbs’ response suggested the players understood why the staff pushed them. He expressed no interest in having Campbell ease up after the offense delivered a big afternoon.

Detroit still had to overcome an uneven beginning. The Lions punted on their first three possessions before producing six touchdowns and a field goal on their next seven drives, a turnaround that rewarded their persistence.

Campbell described the approach as a commitment the staff had to make and believe in. His players’ accounts supplied the practice-field perspective behind that decision.

“The important thing is that you go all in, no matter what you’re going to do. Either it crumbles or they rise up, but you’re going all in. You’ve got to push your chips all the way in, and you’ve got to believe in it. “So we did. We applied a little pressure. The players really responded, did a great job, and they brought it to life here on Sunday.”

A Demanding Week Ended With Players Having Fun

The intensity of practice did not prevent Gibbs from enjoying how the offense came together. He described the satisfaction of seeing different teammates contribute once Detroit found its rhythm.

“It’s just like old times. It’s so fun giving everybody the ball, seeing everybody having explosives, everybody having fun and celebrating.”

There is an important distinction in the players’ comments. They credited the demanding preparation while describing a game in which they could play freely and enjoy each other’s success.

One productive afternoon does not establish that every problem has been fixed. But Gibbs and LaPorta gave Campbell a clear endorsement of the approach: they understood the challenge, accepted the corrections and believed the work helped them respond.