fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJahmyr Gibbs Says He's Ready To Carry Load With David Montgomery Out
Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Says He’s Ready To Carry Load With David Montgomery Out

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

With David Montgomery sidelined for what could be the remainder of the season (Click Here For New Update On That), Jahmyr Gibbs is primed to take on a larger role in the Detroit Lions backfield. The second-year running back is stepping up in the wake of Montgomery’s injury and remains focused on continuing his impressive 2024 campaign.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs' Mindset Remains Unchanged

When asked how his approach to the game would change without Montgomery, Gibbs said his mindset remains the same.

“I mean basically the same, nothing different. I’ve been doing this my whole life so I don’t look at it any different,” Gibbs explained, showing his confidence in stepping up when needed.

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a standout for the Lions this season, with 1,047 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 39 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His versatility has made him a crucial part of the Lions’ offense, and now, with Montgomery out, he will be relied upon even more to carry the load.

Maintaining the Sonic and Knuckles Dynamic

Throughout the season, Gibbs and Montgomery have formed a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield, earning the nickname “Sonic and Knuckles” for their complementary skill sets. While Montgomery’s power and toughness have been invaluable, Gibbs’ speed and versatility have made him a dangerous weapon on both the ground and in the passing game.

Despite the setback, Gibbs is staying positive and maintaining a strong connection with Montgomery. “I’ve talked to David Montgomery since the injury and he told me he loves me and to ‘keep hoopin',” Gibbs said.

He also acknowledged Montgomery’s toughness, noting, “Dude’s tough, so kudos to him for doing that,” referring to Montgomery pushing through the injury before stepping off the field.

With Montgomery out, Gibbs will be expected to take on even more responsibility in the Lions’ playoff push, and he’s ready to rise to the occasion. The Lions are counting on Gibbs’ talent and mindset to lead them forward as they aim for a deep postseason run.

Previous article
Former All-Pro DT Could Become Available For Detroit Lions To Snatch Up
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions