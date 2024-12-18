Jahmyr Gibbs Says He’s Ready To Carry Load With David Montgomery Out

With David Montgomery sidelined for what could be the remainder of the season (Click Here For New Update On That), Jahmyr Gibbs is primed to take on a larger role in the Detroit Lions backfield. The second-year running back is stepping up in the wake of Montgomery’s injury and remains focused on continuing his impressive 2024 campaign.

Jahmyr Gibbs' Mindset Remains Unchanged

When asked how his approach to the game would change without Montgomery, Gibbs said his mindset remains the same.

“I mean basically the same, nothing different. I’ve been doing this my whole life so I don’t look at it any different,” Gibbs explained, showing his confidence in stepping up when needed.

#Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs said his on-field mindset doesn’t change without David Montgomery. “I mean basically the same, nothing different. I’ve been doing this my whole life so I don’t look at it any different,” Gibbs said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 18, 2024

Jahmyr Gibbs has been a standout for the Lions this season, with 1,047 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 39 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. His versatility has made him a crucial part of the Lions’ offense, and now, with Montgomery out, he will be relied upon even more to carry the load.

Maintaining the Sonic and Knuckles Dynamic

Throughout the season, Gibbs and Montgomery have formed a dynamic one-two punch in the backfield, earning the nickname “Sonic and Knuckles” for their complementary skill sets. While Montgomery’s power and toughness have been invaluable, Gibbs’ speed and versatility have made him a dangerous weapon on both the ground and in the passing game.

Despite the setback, Gibbs is staying positive and maintaining a strong connection with Montgomery. “I’ve talked to David Montgomery since the injury and he told me he loves me and to ‘keep hoopin',” Gibbs said.

He also acknowledged Montgomery’s toughness, noting, “Dude’s tough, so kudos to him for doing that,” referring to Montgomery pushing through the injury before stepping off the field.

With Montgomery out, Gibbs will be expected to take on even more responsibility in the Lions’ playoff push, and he’s ready to rise to the occasion. The Lions are counting on Gibbs’ talent and mindset to lead them forward as they aim for a deep postseason run.