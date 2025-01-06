Jahmyr Gibbs Sets Detroit Lions Franchise Record During Matchup vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has etched his name in franchise history, setting a new record for the most touchdowns in a single season. With three touchdowns on Sunday night (so far), Gibbs notched his 19th touchdown of the 2024 season against the Minnesota Vikings, extending the Lions' lead by 15 points early in the fourth quarter.

The 19th touchdown came on a rushing score, further solidifying his place as one of the team's most dynamic and valuable offensive players. Gibbs' remarkable performance continues to elevate the Lions as they make a push for the postseason.