The Detroit Lions have a potentially concerning situation to monitor as Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings approaches.

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Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not participate in Wednesday’s practice because of a shoulder injury, according to the team’s initial Week 8 injury report.

The development comes just days after Gibbs appeared to suffer an injury during Detroit’s thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

However, there are reasons for Lions fans to remain optimistic.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jahmyr Gibbs Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Gibbs gave everyone a scare late in Sunday’s win over Green Bay when he awkwardly went to the ground after intentionally stopping short of the end zone.

The decision allowed Detroit to run down the clock before Jake Bates kicked the game-winning 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Although Gibbs appeared uncomfortable following the play, he later indicated that though it hurt when it happened, he was fine.

“It did at first, but it went away, though,” Gibbs told reporters. “Yeah, it’s going to be fine.”

As we previously reported, head coach Dan Campbell also expressed confidence that Gibbs had avoided a significant injury.

However, Wednesday’s shoulder designation appears to be a separate concern from the awkward landing, which Gibbs described afterward as an ankle issue that had already settled down.

At this point, the severity of the shoulder issue remains unclear.

Lions Have Reasons to Remain Optimistic

Despite Gibbs missing practice, there is no reason to panic just yet.

Campbell indicated Wednesday that he planned to give several players additional rest as Detroit prepares for Minnesota.

According to the official Lions injury report, Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Penei Sewell, and DJ Wonnum all missed practice because of rest designations.

Gibbs was officially listed with a shoulder injury rather than rest, making his situation worth monitoring. However, there was no obvious indication of a shoulder problem when he spoke with reporters following Sunday’s victory.

And considering Detroit’s approach to resting several key contributors Wednesday, his absence does not automatically suggest a serious problem.

Still, the Lions certainly cannot afford to lose their explosive running back.

As we recently highlighted, Gibbs has been one of the NFL’s most productive offensive weapons this season, accounting for 890 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns through six games.

His ability to create explosive plays and keep drives alive will be especially important against an undefeated Minnesota team.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status Before Lions vs. Vikings

For now, Thursday’s practice report will provide the next important indication of Gibbs’ availability.

The Lions host the Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with Detroit looking to close the gap in the NFC North standings.

Gibbs’ shoulder is something to watch, but Wednesday’s absence alone is hardly a reason to sound the alarm.