Relax, Lions Fans: The Jahmyr Gibbs Social Media Post Won’t Cause Trouble

A Jahmyr Gibbs social media post with AI gun imagery caught some attention, but here’s why it shouldn’t worry Lions fans or the NFL.

Let’s get this out of the way up front: I really don’t think the Jahmyr Gibbs social media post is a big deal. Yes, the Detroit Lions’ star running back re-shared an AI clip of Dan Campbell and Dan Skipper firing a cartoon gun with a hip-hop track in the background. And yes, a few folks on X (formerly Twitter) called it questionable. But in the grand scheme of NFL headlines, this feels more “shrug emoji” than red alert.

What Was in the Jahmyr Gibbs Social Media Post?

In case you missed it, the Jahmyr Gibbs post (technically a repost) showed an AI-generated video: coach Dan Campbell and lineman Dan Skipper, CGI style, shooting off a large gun while music played. Gibbs didn’t create it—he just hit the share button. That’s it. No captions endorsing violence, no political statements, just a share.

Why Some People Raised an Eyebrow

Gun imagery: Anything that looks like firearms can spark hot takes, even if it’s obviously CGI. Public-figure spotlight: Gibbs is a budding NFL star; every digital move gets magnified. Front-office optics: A few execs around the league tend to cringe at gun-related posts.

But for most fans, the Jahmyr Gibbs social media post is a non-issue—just another bit of internet blip that will disappear down the timeline in 24 hours.

Why I Don’t Think It’s a Big Deal

Context matters: It was clearly a tongue-in-cheek, AI-made clip.

It was clearly a tongue-in-cheek, AI-made clip. No violent message: There’s no call to action, no real weapons, no threatening language.

There’s no call to action, no real weapons, no threatening language. Quick news cycle: By tomorrow, everyone will be talking about minicamp highlights, not a playful repost.

Bottom line: Gibbs didn’t violate any NFL policies, and he certainly didn’t intend to stir controversy. If anything, the Jahmyr Gibbs social media post shows he’s human—scrolling, laughing, and occasionally tapping “share” like the rest of us.

The Bottom Line

Could Gibbs have skipped the share? Sure. Will it haunt him? Absolutely not. The Jahmyr Gibbs social media post is already sliding off the radar, and the Lions’ dynamic back will be judged far more by his yards per carry than his reposts.