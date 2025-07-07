Jahmyr Gibbs Surges to Third in NFL Running Back Rankings for 2025

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr “Sonic” Gibbs is turning heads again, this time in ESPN’s latest positional rankings, where he landed at No. 3 among all NFL running backs going into the 2025 season. That’s a significant climb from his No. 8 spot a year ago and speaks volumes about how fast he’s developing into one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons.

NFL Insiders Show Respect for Gibbs’ Growth

The ranking is based on an annual ESPN survey of more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. Gibbs received a wide range of votes, with one evaluator slotting him as high as No. 2, and another placing him at No. 9, a sign of how polarizing, yet respected, his skillset has become.

Jeremy Fowler from ESPN explained the rankings process before the list was released.:

“Voters gave us their 10 best players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties. Each section includes quotes and nuggets from the voters on every ranked player — even the honorable mentions. The objective was to identify the best players for 2025. This was not a five-year projection or a career achievement award. Who are the best players today?”

One AFC executive drew a familiar comparison for Lions fans: “He’s a lot like Reggie Bush, just with a little bit more power.” That’s high praise considering Bush’s explosiveness during his time in Detroit and beyond. But unlike Bush, Gibbs already looks like he’s on pace for a more consistent impact.

Leading the League in Touchdowns — While Splitting Carries

In 2024, Gibbs led all NFL running backs with 20 total touchdowns, despite sharing backfield duties with veteran David Montgomery. His efficiency, especially in the red zone, helped fuel one of the league’s most balanced offenses.

While some evaluators still raise concerns about whether Gibbs can hold up with a heavier workload, his production so far suggests the Lions may not need to fix what isn’t broken. He’s making the most of his touches and doing it in ways that help win games.

Outranking Big Names in the League

ESPN’s list still favors established names, with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry ranked ahead of Gibbs. But the Lions’ third-year back landed above high-profile peers like Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson, a sign that NFL decision-makers are taking his emergence seriously.

It’s also a reflection of what’s happening in Detroit: a team with playoff expectations, a strong offensive line, and a young core that includes Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff. There’s a legitimate belief that Gibbs is just scratching the surface.

What’s Next for Gibbs and the Lions?

As Lions training camp approaches, all eyes will be on how Detroit plans to manage Gibbs’ role, especially with his breakout status now nationally recognized. If the Lions can keep him healthy and involved, Gibbs could end 2025 in the same conversation as the game’s most complete backs.

