fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalLionsLions 45 · ARI 21WNext gameRed WingsTue, Oct 13 vs NJ · 6:00 PM1-3Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-22025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
FinalLionsLions 45 · ARI 21W

Jahmyr Gibbs Ties Barry Sanders’ Record Before Age 25

Jahmyr Gibbs carrying the football with a BREAKING NEWS banner
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with 12:22 left in the second quarter. It was the 57th touchdown of Gibbs’ career, and it tied Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Next Touchdown Breaks the Record

Sanders set the mark with 57 touchdowns before his 25th birthday. Gibbs matched it with 45 rushing scores and 12 receiving scores, and he does not turn 25 until March 20, 2027, so the next time he reaches the end zone he owns the record by himself.

It is also not the first record Gibbs has put his name on this season. He opened the year as the first player in NFL history with 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through three games.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy