Jahmyr Gibbs Ties Barry Sanders’ Record Before Age 25

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with 12:22 left in the second quarter. It was the 57th touchdown of Gibbs’ career, and it tied Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history.

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Jahmyr Gibbs’ Next Touchdown Breaks the Record

Sanders set the mark with 57 touchdowns before his 25th birthday. Gibbs matched it with 45 rushing scores and 12 receiving scores, and he does not turn 25 until March 20, 2027, so the next time he reaches the end zone he owns the record by himself.

It is also not the first record Gibbs has put his name on this season. He opened the year as the first player in NFL history with 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through three games.