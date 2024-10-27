Jahmyr Gibbs Turns On Jets For HUGE 70-yard TD [Video]

Just moments after Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph scored a rushing touchdown to tie the game at seven, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run, giving the Lions the lead once again. Gibbs showcased his elite speed and vision, going untouched from the moment he took the handoff from quarterback Jared Goff.

This impressive touchdown is the second-longest rushing score in the NFL this season. Gibbs is proving himself as one of the league’s most explosive young running backs, now tallying 534 yards on 83 carries (an impressive 6.43 yards per carry) along with six rushing touchdowns. He’s also contributed with a touchdown through the air, continuing to be a valuable asset in Detroit’s potent offense.

Jahmyr Gibbs reached a top speed of 22.03 mph on his 70-yard TD run, the 2nd-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season (behind only Brian Thomas Jr. in Week 5, 22.15).



🔹 Defenders in Box: 6

🔹 Expected Rushing Yards: 5

🔹 Rushing Yards Over Expected: +65



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/JATHtrpPYD — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 27, 2024

With Gibbs hitting his stride, the Lions' offense continues to roll, putting pressure on defenses across the league.