Jahmyr Gibbs Wins Award for Strong Finish to 2024 Regular Season

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for the combined games of December and January. This recognition highlights Gibbs’ impressive performance as a key contributor to the Lions' offense during the final stretch of the season.

The Lions have now made history by winning four Player of the Month awards in a single season, with four different players earning the honors. This marks a milestone for the franchise, showcasing the team's strong and diverse roster.

Here's a look at the players who earned the prestigious monthly awards:

September – Defensive Player of the Month: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson October – Offensive Player of the Month: Jared Goff

Jared Goff November – Special Teams Player of the Month: Jake Bates

Jake Bates December/January – Offensive Player of the Month : Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs' recognition is a testament to his skill, determination, and vital role in the Lions' success. As the team continues to push forward, the strong performances from players like Gibbs provide a solid foundation for what could be a successful postseason run.