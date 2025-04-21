Jahmyr Gibbs Scores Amazing Seats at WrestleMania 41 [Photo]

Jahmyr Gibbs made a surprise appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and fans of both football and wrestling are loving it. Here's what went down.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs may be known for his blazing speed and elusiveness on the football field, but he was all about the body slams and suplexes on Sunday night. The two-time Pro Bowl back was in Las Vegas, posted up at WWE WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium — and he looked like he was having the time of his life.

Decked out in wrestling gear and sitting close to the action, Gibbs was spotted on the broadcast during the big event, drawing plenty of buzz from both NFL and WWE fans. (H/T to Ben Raven for the photo)

Gibbs Is No Stranger to WWE Events

This isn’t Gibbs’ first rodeo with pro wrestling. The former first-round pick was in attendance for WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field back in 2023 — and clearly, his love for the squared circle has only grown since then.

From flashing chains to soaking in the spectacle, Gibbs looked like a longtime fan who felt right at home among the WrestleMania crowd. And let’s be honest — if there’s anyone on the Lions roster who could jump into a tag team match and hold his own, it might just be Gibbs.

One Pride Meets WWE

It’s always cool to see NFL stars out living their best lives, especially during the offseason. Gibbs showing up at WrestleMania is just another example of how much fun this young Lions core is having — and how connected they are with fans from all walks of life.

So while the football world waits for training camp, Jahmyr Gibbs is staying loose, soaking in some WWE madness, and keeping that star power strong.

Lions fans — your RB1 is a WWE guy. And now the whole world knows it.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

