Jahmyr Gibbs Scores Amazing Seats at WrestleMania 41 [Photo]

Jahmyr Gibbs made a surprise appearance at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and fans of both football and wrestling are loving it. Here's what went down.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs may be known for his blazing speed and elusiveness on the football field, but he was all about the body slams and suplexes on Sunday night. The two-time Pro Bowl back was in Las Vegas, posted up at WWE WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium — and he looked like he was having the time of his life.

Decked out in wrestling gear and sitting close to the action, Gibbs was spotted on the broadcast during the big event, drawing plenty of buzz from both NFL and WWE fans. (H/T to Ben Raven for the photo)

Gibbs Is No Stranger to WWE Events

This isn’t Gibbs’ first rodeo with pro wrestling. The former first-round pick was in attendance for WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field back in 2023 — and clearly, his love for the squared circle has only grown since then.

From flashing chains to soaking in the spectacle, Gibbs looked like a longtime fan who felt right at home among the WrestleMania crowd. And let’s be honest — if there’s anyone on the Lions roster who could jump into a tag team match and hold his own, it might just be Gibbs.

One Pride Meets WWE

It’s always cool to see NFL stars out living their best lives, especially during the offseason. Gibbs showing up at WrestleMania is just another example of how much fun this young Lions core is having — and how connected they are with fans from all walks of life.

So while the football world waits for training camp, Jahmyr Gibbs is staying loose, soaking in some WWE madness, and keeping that star power strong.

Lions fans — your RB1 is a WWE guy. And now the whole world knows it.