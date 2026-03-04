Jake Bates’ Future With the Lions Just Became Clear

The Detroit Lions have made another expected roster move as they continue shaping their special teams unit for the upcoming season.

According to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, the Lions have officially tendered kicker Jake Bates his Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) contract.

“The Lions have tendered K Jake Bates his ERFA contract. No surprise there. Bates has had a nice start to his NFL career.”

The move ensures Bates will remain in Detroit heading into the 2026 season, giving the Lions stability at a position that has quietly become one of the team’s strengths.

A Strong Start to His Lions Career

Bates has made a strong impression since arriving in Detroit. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 17 games, converting 27 of 34 field goal attempts while also knocking through 54 of 56 extra points.

Across his young NFL career, Bates has totaled:

53 field goals made on 63 attempts

118 extra points on 123 attempts

34 games played

Those numbers reflect a kicker who has already shown both reliability and consistency early in his career.

What the ERFA Tender Means

An ERFA tender gives the Lions full control over Bates’ rights for the upcoming season. Because he has fewer than three accrued seasons in the NFL, Bates cannot negotiate with other teams once the tender is offered.

Essentially, if Bates wants to continue playing in the NFL in 2026, it will be in Detroit.

For the Lions, it’s an easy decision. Bates has proven dependable, and locking him in ensures continuity for a team that values stability in all three phases of the game.

Special Teams Stability Matters

While much of the offseason focus revolves around roster moves on offense and defense, having a reliable kicker can quietly swing multiple games over the course of a season.

By tendering Bates early, the Lions avoid any uncertainty at the position and keep one of their key special teams contributors firmly in place.