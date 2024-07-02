in Lions News Reports

Jake Bates Reveals Why He Signed with Detroit Lions

UFL Star Kicker Jake Bates Explains Decision to Join Detroit Lions

Former UFL kicker Jake Bates recently shared insights into why he chose to sign with the Detroit Lions. Bates, who made headlines with his impressive performance for the Michigan Panthers, discussed his decision on the Lone Wolves podcast.

Impressive Performance and NFL Interest

Bates first garnered significant attention after kicking a 64-yard, game-winning field goal, marking a standout moment in the UFL season. This feat led to several NFL teams expressing interest in him.

Feeling at Home in Detroit

In the podcast, Bates expressed a deep affection for Detroit, stating, “Detroit really felt like home… The people there were awesome.” Additionally, he highlighted the organization’s culture and the positive atmosphere created by the coaching staff. “When you walk into the building, just the feel of it, the culture… the buzz around the city, the excitement for the team,” Bates commented.

Alignment with Team Vision

Bates’ enthusiasm for contributing to the Lions’ promising future was palpable, reflecting the team’s optimistic outlook following a strong previous season. Bates, who faces competition from current Lions kicker Michael Badgley, emphasized that his comfort and alignment with the team’s vision were key factors in his decision.

