fb
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJake Bates Sets NFL Record With Two Clutch Fourth-Quarter Kicks
Detroit Lions

Jake Bates Sets NFL Record With Two Clutch Fourth-Quarter Kicks

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
20

Detroit Lions rookie kicker Jake Bates has officially etched his name into the NFL history books. In a thrilling 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, Bates became the first kicker in league history to drill both a 55+ yard game-tying field goal and a 50+ yard game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter of the same game.

Bates was called upon during the final moments of a hard-fought contest that saw the Lions overcome a 16-point deficit at halftime. With just under five minutes remaining in the game, Bates calmly lined up for a 58-yard kick to tie the game. The pressure was immense, but Bates, cool under pressure, drilled the kick to even the score at 23.

But Bates wasn't done yet. With just seconds left on the clock, the rookie kicker had another opportunity to prove his worth. With the game on the line, he confidently nailed a 52-yard field goal to secure the 26-23 victory for the Lions. His performance under pressure was nothing short of spectacular, and his two clutch kicks are now part of NFL history.

Jake Bates

A Game to Remember for Jake Bates

Jake Bates’ historic performance came in the same game where the Lions' offense struggled early, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing five interceptions. Despite the turnovers, the team rallied behind a stellar defensive effort and Bates’ clutch kicking to complete the comeback.

The rookie kicker’s ice-cold execution in the final moments of the game was a reminder of the pressure kickers face — especially in big moments. Bates’ ability to rise to the occasion and deliver two key kicks in the final minutes has solidified his place as one of the most reliable special teams players in the NFL.

A Bright Future Ahead for Jake Bates

As the season progresses, Jake Bates’ performance will undoubtedly continue to be a key factor in the Lions' success. His historic achievements have solidified his place as a crucial part of the team, and Lions fans are eager to see what else he can do in the coming weeks.

Jake Bates' remarkable ability to hit two clutch field goals in the final minutes of a game has already earned him a special place in NFL history, and as the Lions continue their push for a playoff berth, Bates' name will likely be remembered for years to come as one of the most clutch kickers for the team in recent memory.

Previous article
Jared Goff Has Strong Message For Teammates Following Win Over Texans
Next article
Dan Campbell Gives Sam LaPorta Injury Update
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions