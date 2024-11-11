Jake Bates Sets NFL Record With Two Clutch Fourth-Quarter Kicks

Detroit Lions rookie kicker Jake Bates has officially etched his name into the NFL history books. In a thrilling 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, Bates became the first kicker in league history to drill both a 55+ yard game-tying field goal and a 50+ yard game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter of the same game.

Jake Bates of the @Lions is the first kicker in NFL history to have a 55+ yard game-tying FG and a 50+ yard game-winning FG in the 4th quarter of the same game. pic.twitter.com/zNttW0U5Yi — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 11, 2024

Bates was called upon during the final moments of a hard-fought contest that saw the Lions overcome a 16-point deficit at halftime. With just under five minutes remaining in the game, Bates calmly lined up for a 58-yard kick to tie the game. The pressure was immense, but Bates, cool under pressure, drilled the kick to even the score at 23.

But Bates wasn't done yet. With just seconds left on the clock, the rookie kicker had another opportunity to prove his worth. With the game on the line, he confidently nailed a 52-yard field goal to secure the 26-23 victory for the Lions. His performance under pressure was nothing short of spectacular, and his two clutch kicks are now part of NFL history.

A Game to Remember for Jake Bates

Jake Bates’ historic performance came in the same game where the Lions' offense struggled early, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing five interceptions. Despite the turnovers, the team rallied behind a stellar defensive effort and Bates’ clutch kicking to complete the comeback.

The rookie kicker’s ice-cold execution in the final moments of the game was a reminder of the pressure kickers face — especially in big moments. Bates’ ability to rise to the occasion and deliver two key kicks in the final minutes has solidified his place as one of the most reliable special teams players in the NFL.

A Bright Future Ahead for Jake Bates

As the season progresses, Jake Bates’ performance will undoubtedly continue to be a key factor in the Lions' success. His historic achievements have solidified his place as a crucial part of the team, and Lions fans are eager to see what else he can do in the coming weeks.

Jake Bates' remarkable ability to hit two clutch field goals in the final minutes of a game has already earned him a special place in NFL history, and as the Lions continue their push for a playoff berth, Bates' name will likely be remembered for years to come as one of the most clutch kickers for the team in recent memory.