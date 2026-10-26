Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates hit a 22-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday to beat the Green Bay Packers by a final score of 20-17. Detroit got the ball back with 3:21 left after D.J. Wonnum blocked a Green Bay field goal, then ran the clock out: Jahmyr Gibbs went down at the Green Bay 3 instead of scoring with 1:08 to play, and Jared Goff took a knee with 27 seconds left to leave Bates the last play of the game.

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Jake Bates Gave a Two-Word Answer

Afterward, Richard Silva of The Detroit News asked Bates whether anything compares to the feeling of making a game-winning kick. Bates thought about it for about 10 seconds, Silva posted, and then gave a two-word answer: “Getting married.”

Jake Bates Has Not Missed a Kick This Season

One of the strengths of this Lions team is Bates, and he has been automatic. He is 10-for-10 on field goals and 22-for-22 on extra points this season, with a long of 54 yards, and he has accounted for 52 of Detroit’s points.

Detroit should be happy it has a kicker it can trust at the end of a one-score game, because this one came down to a 22-yard swing. The Packers had their own flashpoints in the loss, including the hit that drew a penalty on Detroit’s go-ahead drive, which Green Bay defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt defended after the game.