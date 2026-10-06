Former Michigan TE Jake Butt Rips Minnesota Film: ‘Lack of Effort’

Former Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt went back through the film from Saturday’s 20-14 loss at Minnesota and posted his own breakdown on X. He did not soften it:

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Minnesota film is as disappointing as you’ll find. It’s a hodge podge of poor play calls, poor execution, mental errors, lack of effort, lack of awareness, poor communication and identification, players playing slow.. seemingly from not being aware/ confident of their assignment, then you see pressing. Just saying “screw it… let me try this” Just really bad football. Defense once again showing their talent and potential. Kept the game close. But really never had a chance with the play of the offense. The answer? I have no idea. Not an easy fix.

There is no question this is not an easy fix for the Wolverines, who fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play with the loss. The one lever available right away is a quarterback change.

Michigan Could Turn to Tommy Carr at Quarterback

The simplest change available is going from Bryce Underwood to freshman Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has not committed to either one. He said after the game he would sit down with the entire offense over the bye week, and that Michigan “may have to make some tough decisions” because “the results are unacceptable right now.” Michigan is off this week and hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 17.

Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes this season for 881 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed 57 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Underwood may not be the perfect fit in offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s offense. Carr might be a better one.

Jake Butt Zeroed In on the Offense

Michigan has scored 115 points in five games, an average of 23.0 per game, with 13 touchdowns on the season. The offense is averaging 315.8 yards per game.

At Minnesota the split was starker. The offense accounted for one touchdown, a 5-yard Jordan Marshall run; the other score came on Nathaniel Staehling’s 79-yard interception return. The defense has kept Michigan in games all season, and the offense has not come close to what was expected of it.