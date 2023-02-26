Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury alleged ‘script’ leaked

A leaked one-page document claiming to be the script of the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight has caused a frenzy among fans on social media. The document, titled “Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Script – Revision #4 – Final”, details how the fight will play out, including a TKO victory for Paul in the 8th round due to an eye injury sustained by Fury. However, sources associated with the fight/fighters have called the script completely fabricated and fake, casting doubts on the authenticity of the fight. Here is the leaked document via TMZ Sports:

Key points:

Leaked one-page document claims to be the script of Paul vs. Fury fight

Script details TKO victory for Paul in the 8th round due to an eye injury sustained by Fury

Sources associated with the fight/fighters claim script is completely fabricated and fake, casting doubts on the authenticity of the fight

The Big Picture: Questions of authenticity arise ahead of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

The leaked script has raised questions about the authenticity of the Paul vs. Fury fight, which is a professional, sanctioned boxing match. While conspiracy theories about the legitimacy of Jake Paul's fights have been popular among boxing fans, fixing fights is illegal and can lead to serious consequences. The fact that the script was produced by a non-existent organization and includes multiple inconsistencies further fuels the doubts surrounding the fight's authenticity.

The Bottom Line – Did the leaked script hurt the hype for the Paul vs. Fury fight?

The leaked script may have affected the hype for the Paul vs. Fury fight, as it casts doubts on the authenticity of the highly anticipated event. While fans may still tune in to watch the fight, the leak has raised concerns about whether the fight is fixed, and if the outcome has already been predetermined. The controversy surrounding the leaked script may also affect the reputation of Jake Paul, who has already faced criticism for his boxing career.