Tigers Get Boost as Jake Rogers Returns to Catch Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers activated catcher Jake Rogers from the injured list just in time to catch Tarik Skubal vs. the Cardinals. Here’s what it means.

Jake Rogers is back — and so is one of the Tigers’ most effective batteries.

The Detroit Tigers officially activated their veteran catcher from the 15-day injured list on Monday, just in time for Tarik Skubal’s 10th start of the 2025 season. Rogers had been sidelined since April 8 with a left oblique strain, but he’s ready to rejoin the team for a crucial matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Skubal and Rogers last worked together on April 2, and the lefty has been thriving since — but now, he’ll have his trusted backstop behind the plate once again.

TL;DR

Jake Rogers has been activated off the IL (left oblique).

has been activated off the IL (left oblique). He’ll catch Tarik Skubal in Monday’s series opener against St. Louis.

in Monday’s series opener against St. Louis. Rogers went 5-for-15 (.333) during his rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo.

during his with Triple-A Toledo. Skubal and Rogers haven’t worked together since April 2 .

. The Tigers now have three healthy catchers (Rogers, Dingler, Nido). Nido is likely to be optioned back to Triple-A.

Why It Matters

Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, entering Monday’s start with ace-level numbers and plenty of momentum. While he’s worked well with others during Rogers’ absence, there’s no denying the chemistry and rhythm he shares with the Tigers’ long-haired signal-caller.

Rogers isn’t just a glove-first catcher, either — he hit .333 in his rehab stint with Triple-A Toledo and appears to be in solid form both offensively and defensively.

Rogers’ Rehab Recap

Rogers caught all four games of his rehab assignment with Toledo, going:

5-for-15 at the plate (.333 AVG)

at the plate (.333 AVG) With 3 walks and 3 strikeouts

and No reported setbacks

It was a clean return path, and A.J. Hinch made the call on MLB Network Radio that Rogers was ready to be activated for Monday’s series opener in St. Louis.

What A.J. Hinch Said

While Hinch hasn’t confirmed exactly how the Tigers will split catching duties moving forward between Jake Rogers and Dillon Dingler, he made one thing clear in a previous interview:

“The better guy that day is the guy we’re going to go with… I would expect both guys to play in every series… It’s a good healthy thing to have multiple guys at that position.”

The Big Picture

With Rogers back and Dingler performing well in his first big-league stint, the Tigers suddenly have a healthy, competitive catching room. And that could be a huge asset for a team still trying to find consistency in the AL Central.

Having Rogers’ defensive acumen and game-calling ability — especially for someone like Skubal — gives Detroit even more flexibility moving forward.

The Bottom Line

Jake Rogers is back behind the plate, and Tarik Skubal couldn’t be happier.

As the Tigers begin a key series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit fans can breathe a bit easier knowing their most trusted catcher-pitcher duo is reunited.