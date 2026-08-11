Former Tigers C Jake Rogers Gets Bad News from Red Sox

Jake Rogers is back in roster limbo just days after leaving the Detroit Tigers.

The Boston Red Sox designated the veteran catcher for assignment on Tuesday, clearing a roster spot for Adley Rutschman to return from the injured list and make his Boston debut.

It has been a wild stretch for Rogers, who has now been moved through three organizations in a matter of days.

Rogers’ Brief Boston Stay Comes to an End

Detroit initially designated Rogers for assignment before trading him to the Baltimore Orioles for minor-league right-hander Zane Barnhart.

Baltimore then included Rogers in its deadline deal with Boston involving Rutschman. Rogers served as a temporary catching option for the Red Sox while Rutschman recovered from left wrist inflammation.

Once Rutschman was ready, Rogers became the odd man out.

Because Rogers has enough major-league service time that Boston could not simply option him to the minors without his consent, the Red Sox instead designated him for assignment.

Defense Still Gives Rogers Value

Rogers’ calling card has long been his work behind the plate.

His offense has been inconsistent, though. Since the start of the 2024 season, Rogers has hit .192/.267/.343 across 604 major-league plate appearances.

He has shown power in the past, including a 21-home run season in 2023, but high strikeout totals and a low batting average have made it difficult for him to hold onto a regular role.

That does not mean his season is necessarily over.

With the trade deadline passed, Rogers will soon head to waivers. His defensive reputation could still make him attractive to a team looking for an experienced backup catcher.

Tigers Have Moved in Different Direction

Detroit made its catching plans clear when it moved on from Rogers.

Dillon Dingler has established himself as the Tigers’ catcher of the future, while Eduardo Valencia has received opportunities behind him.

Rogers, meanwhile, is now waiting to see where the next stop in an already chaotic August will take him.

Bottom Line

Jake Rogers has gone from Detroit to Baltimore to Boston in a remarkably short span.

Now he is looking for another landing spot.

The Red Sox designated Rogers for assignment to make room for Adley Rutschman, putting the former Tigers catcher back on waivers and potentially on the move once again.