A.J. Hinch Reveals Jake Rogers’ Opening Day Status

The Detroit Tigers received encouraging news on one of their key players just days before Opening Day.

According to Evan Petzold, catcher Jake Rogers has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Quick Recovery After Scary Moment

Rogers recently suffered a mild concussion after being struck in the face by his own bat, an incident that initially raised concern given the timing late in spring training.

Now, just days later, the veteran backstop appears to be back on track.

Manager A. J. Hinch provided an update on Rogers’ progress:

“He’s already caught a couple of bullpens today and hit in the cage. I’m going to get him a couple of at-bats tonight. Tomorrow, he’ll catch part of the game.”

What This Means for Detroit

This is a significant boost for the Tigers as they finalize their roster:

Rogers is expected to be fully available for Opening Day

He’s already resumed baseball activities

Detroit avoids a potential early-season hole at the backup catcher position

Rogers, 30, remains an important piece behind the plate for Detroit, providing both defensive stability and experience with the pitching staff.

Big Picture

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Tigers appear to have dodged a potential setback.

Quick clearance from concussion protocol

No lingering limitations reported

Full return timeline aligned with the season opener

For a team looking to start fast in 2026, having Rogers back could make a bigger impact than it might seem on the surface.

Bottom line: Jake Rogers is good to go.