A.J. Hinch Reveals Plan for When Jake Rogers Returns to Tigers

With Jake Rogers nearing a return from injury, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch discusses how playing time will be split between him, Dillon Dingler, and Tomas Nido.

The Detroit Tigers could soon have a bit of a logjam at catcher — and manager A.J. Hinch is completely fine with that.

With veteran catcher Jake Rogers now a week into his rehab assignment and swinging it well (five hits, three doubles in 15 at-bats), the question looms: what happens to Dillon Dingler when Rogers returns?

Spoiler: Hinch isn’t worried. In fact, he sees it as a strength.

TL;DR

Jake Rogers is nearing a return after a week of minor league rehab.

Dillon Dingler has impressed with a .765 OPS and strong defense.

Manager A.J. Hinch says both players will continue to get opportunities.

The Tigers will rotate based on matchups and who’s playing best.

Veteran Tomas Nido remains in the mix as a solid third option.

Why It Matters

Dingler wasn’t even guaranteed to break camp with the team. But since getting called up, he’s been one of the team’s most pleasant surprises — showing solid pop at the plate (.765 OPS) and doing all the little things defensively that Detroit’s pitchers love.

And now, with Rogers working his way back from an oblique injury and Tomas Nido also on the roster, the Tigers suddenly find themselves with three capable catchers.

So what’s the plan?

Hinch’s Approach: Flexibility Over Rigidity

When asked directly about playing time once Rogers returns, Hinch kept it straightforward.

“As you would expect, I don’t really look at it past too many series,” Hinch said via the Detroit News. “I would expect both guys to play in every series. … I don’t think we have to obsess over what the breakdown is.”

That’s classic Hinch — no unnecessary drama, no depth chart declarations. Just competition and clarity.

“The better guy that day is the guy we’re going to go with,” he added. “It’s a good healthy thing to have multiple guys at that position.”

The Big Picture

This is a good problem to have for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is one of the better pitch framers in the league and brings power from the right side. Dingler, meanwhile, is flashing his potential as the catcher of the future. And Nido, a seasoned veteran, offers steady defense and clubhouse leadership.

All three have different strengths. All three can contribute.

That gives Hinch options — and he plans to use them.

“How that breaks down, how it works, I have confidence in all three guys,” Hinch said. “That is a position we value.”

What to Watch

Jake Rogers : If his rehab continues without setbacks, expect him back by the end of the month.

: If his rehab continues without setbacks, expect him back by the end of the month. Dingler’s bat : If he keeps hitting, it’s going to be very hard to keep him out of the lineup.

: If he keeps hitting, it’s going to be very hard to keep him out of the lineup. Tomas Nido: Might become the odd man out unless Detroit opts to carry three catchers — which is possible given the DH flexibility.

The Bottom Line

Jake Rogers’ return is right around the corner. But Dillon Dingler’s emergence means the Tigers will take a flexible, matchup-based approach moving forward.

In other words: don’t expect a strict “starter/backup” label anytime soon. Detroit’s catching position is turning into a strength — and A.J. Hinch is going to ride the hot hand.