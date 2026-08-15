Detroit Tigers Set for Awkward Reunion With Jake Rogers

Jake Rogers is coming back to Comerica Park, only this time he will be wearing the uniform of an American League Central rival.

The Chicago White Sox have Rogers starting at catcher and batting ninth against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Rogers will catch left-hander Anthony Kay as Chicago attempts to clinch its weekend series against Detroit.’

Rogers’ Strange Journey Leads Back to Detroit

Rogers opened the 2026 season with the Tigers, but Detroit’s emergence of Dillon Dingler eventually made the veteran catcher expendable. Rogers was designated for assignment in July before beginning a rapid trip through multiple organizations.

Baltimore acquired him first. Rogers then went to Boston at the trade deadline before the Red Sox designated him for assignment just eight days later. He went 3-for-6 with two doubles during his brief Boston stint, according to the New York Post’s account of the transaction.

Chicago claimed Rogers off waivers Friday and immediately added him to its catching group. Reuters confirmed the move as part of several White Sox roster changes.

Now he returns to a ballpark where he spent most of his major-league career.

A Familiar Face in an Unfamiliar Uniform

Detroit fans know Rogers best for his defense, game preparation and relationship with the Tigers’ pitching staff. He was especially trusted by Tarik Skubal, who thanked Rogers and Dingler during his American League Cy Young Award speech.

Rogers entered the season as part of Detroit’s catching tandem, but Dingler’s continued development altered the organization’s plans.

Baseball can turn quickly. Rogers went from preparing Tigers pitchers at Comerica Park to helping the team Detroit is chasing in the AL Central.

Bottom Line

Jake Rogers’ return provides an intriguing subplot to an already important divisional matchup.

He knows Detroit’s pitchers, hitters and coaching staff. The Tigers know his strengths and weaknesses just as well.

For one afternoon, a familiar face behind the plate will offer a strange sight for Tigers fans. Rogers is back at Comerica Park, but now he is trying to help the White Sox push Detroit farther down the standings.