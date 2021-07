Sharing is caring!

It seemed like the Detroit Tigers were on the verge of getting swept by the Minnesota Twins – and then Jake Rogers came along.

The Tigers catcher launched a grand slam to deep center field in the top of the 9th inning to grab the lead right back for Detroit:

Over? It's not over when you have Jake Rogers on your side! @_JROG_ has his first career grand slam and the Tigers lead again! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/W1Sprmkn3e — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 11, 2021