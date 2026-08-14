Former Detroit Tigers C Jake Rogers Lands With Division Foe

Jake Rogers is on the move again.

The Chicago White Sox have claimed the former Detroit Tigers catcher off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Boston designated Rogers for assignment earlier this week after Adley Rutschman returned from the injured list. Chicago will now have to clear both a 40-man roster spot and an active roster spot for Rogers, who is out of minor-league options.

Rogers Lands With Another AL Central Team

Rogers, 31, spent most of his major-league career with Detroit before the Tigers designated him for assignment in late July.

He was then traded to the Baltimore Orioles, moved again to Boston as part of the Rutschman deal, and was designated for assignment once more when Rutschman was activated.

Now he is headed to Chicago.

Rogers owns a career .199/.272/.381 slash line with 47 home runs in 1,224 plate appearances. He has also struck out in 31.7% of his career plate appearances.

His biggest value continues to come behind the plate. Rogers has been credited with 12 Defensive Runs Saved across nearly 3,000 innings at catcher and has consistently graded well as a pitch framer.

White Sox Needed Catching Help

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries at catcher.

Kyle Teel has missed significant time, while Joey Bart suffered a fractured hand shortly after being acquired at the trade deadline.

That left the White Sox searching for another veteran option, and with trades no longer available after the deadline, the waiver wire became their best route.

Rogers gives Chicago an experienced defensive catcher who can immediately step into the mix.

Rogers Could Face Tigers Right Away

Here is where the timing gets interesting.

The White Sox begin a three-game series against the Tigers in Detroit on Friday night.

That means Rogers could make his Chicago debut against the organization he spent most of his professional career with.

Baseball has a funny way of working sometimes.

Bottom Line

Jake Rogers has now gone from Detroit to Baltimore to Boston to Chicago in a remarkably short span.

The White Sox claimed the veteran catcher off waivers Thursday, adding some badly needed depth behind the plate.

And if the roster move is completed quickly enough, Rogers could be back at Comerica Park almost immediately.

Only this time, he may be sitting in the visiting dugout.