Jakub Vrana Back At Practice

The Detroit Red Wings could be getting some offensive help back soon. Jakub Vrana was spotted at practice today wearing a blue non-contact jersey. Vrana has been in the NHL/NHLPA assistance program since the first week of the season.

Jakub Vrana’s Production

When he is ready to come back full Jakub Vrana could provide a huge spark to the Red Wings’ offense. Vrana was acquired on April 13th of 2021 along with Richard Panik and two draft picks for Anthony Mantha. Since joining the Red Wings he has appeared in 39 games scoring 22 goals and recording 10 assists for 32 points in those 39 games.

Vrana did miss some time last season while dealing with a shoulder injury that allowed him to only play in 26 games. He scored 13 goals and had six assists for 19 points in last year’s campaign. This season Vrana only appeared in two games scoring a goal and recording an assist. Since becoming a Red Wing he has been a solid player on the first line. Hopefully, everything is going well with him, and he’ll be back scoring goals for the Red Wings soon.

