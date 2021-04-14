Jakub Vrana describes what he will bring to Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off one of the NHL Trade Deadline’s biggest moves on Monday afternoon, acquiring forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik along with a 1st and 2nd round draft pick in exchange for Anthony Mantha.

Both forwards will be making their Detroit debut tomorrow against the Chicago Blackhawks.

For Vrana, he brings Stanley Cup winning experience to the Motor City, having played a key role in Washington’s 2018 title run. This season, he’s tallied 11 goals with 14 assists in 39 games.

Needless to say, he was shocked when he heard the news that he had been dealt.

“I was kind of shocked but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity I’m looking forward [to],” Vrana said after his first practice with Detroit. “That’s how it is. That’s part of this business and like I said I’m excited to join this group and to do some big things.

“I hope I can prove my potential,” he continued. “Prove what I can do out there and use it as much as I can. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Vrana heard the news of the trade while getting his COVID-19 vaccination.

“(Capitals GM Brian MacLellan) called me and let me know about it,” Vrana said. “I was actually getting my vaccine and then after that, I got this call.

“You know, it was mixed emotions,” he said. “I was drafted by that club. I had a relationship with that city, with the guys there. At that moment, I was shocked but when Steve called me. When somebody wants to give you a chance and want you in your organization and play for their team, it gives me excitement. It gives me excitement to come here and do my best to help this group to build something in here.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Red Wings Link – –