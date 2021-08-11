Jakub Vrana explains why he signed extension with Detroit Red Wings

On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings and Jakub Vrana avoided what could have been a messy arbitration hearing by agreeing on a 3-year contract extension that will pay him an AAV of $5.25 million.

A day later, Vrana met with the media and he explained why he wanted to stick around with the Red Wings into the future.

“Everyone from day one was very kind and helped me fit in. This team has great potential and a bright future, I am really happy to join this group.”

Jakub Vrana addressing the media: "Everyone from day one was very kind and helped me fit in. This team has great potential and a bright future, I am really happy to join this group." #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) August 11, 2021

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill praised Vrana late last season.

“He’s got some of that ability to self-generate, because of his speed,” Blashill said. “That’s what speed guys can do. They don’t need, necessarily, great passes. They can self-generate, and he’s done that a little bit.

“Some guys need 10 shots to score, some guys can score on one shot, and he’s one of those guys that really has a special ability to score goals.”