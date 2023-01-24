Jakub Vrana hitting his stride in Grand Rapids

This season Jakub Vrana has taken time to work on himself and got placed on waivers by the Red Wings, but he would go unclaimed and continue his conditioning stint in Grand Rapids and he seems to have gotten his game back.

Why it Matters

It looks like Vrana is finding his stride and could be returning to the player he was when the Red Wings acquired him, scoring eight goals and three assists for 11 points in his first 11 games with the Red Wings. The following year he only played in 26 games, but he scored 13 goals and had six assists for 19 points.

Vrana was acquired by the Wings in April 2021

Signed a three-year deal with Detroit in August 2021

Assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning in December 2021

Has struggled in the AHL but has recently scored two goals in two games.

If Vrana can return to his form when he was acquired, he could be a key player for the Wings and help them get back into the playoff race.

Vrana's Up-and-down Season

This season Vrana started the season red hot scoring a goal and an assist but after the Devils game he would leave the Wings to enter the NHL/NHLPA’s assistance program. He was back skating at practice on December 16th and would be assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning on December 27th.

January 3: Vrana was placed on waivers, which caused all Red Wings fans to hold their collective breath.

January 4: Vrana cleared waivers and was staying with Grand Rapids.

Vrana

Vrana was held without a point in his first four games with the Griffins.

Finally recorded an assist on January 6 against the Texas Stars.

Vrana would go four more games without another point.

He scored a goal on Wednesday and scored another one on Saturday.

The Bottom Line

Jakub Vrana is showing signs of getting back to his best form in Grand Rapids and could be a valuable asset to the Red Wings if he continues to improve. His return could help the team get back into the playoff race.



