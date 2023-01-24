Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Jakub Vrana

    Jakub Vrana hitting his stride in Grand Rapids

    By Chris Lavallee

    Inside the Article:

    This season Jakub Vrana has taken time to work on himself and got placed on waivers by the Red Wings, but he would go unclaimed and continue his conditioning stint in Grand Rapids and he seems to have gotten his game back.

    Detroit Red Wings

    Why it Matters

    It looks like Vrana is finding his stride and could be returning to the player he was when the Red Wings acquired him, scoring eight goals and three assists for 11 points in his first 11 games with the Red Wings. The following year he only played in 26 games, but he scored 13 goals and had six assists for 19 points.

    • Vrana was acquired by the Wings in April 2021
    • Signed a three-year deal with Detroit in August 2021
    • Assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning in December 2021
    • Has struggled in the AHL but has recently scored two goals in two games.
    • If Vrana can return to his form when he was acquired, he could be a key player for the Wings and help them get back into the playoff race.

    Vrana's Up-and-down Season

    This season Vrana started the season red hot scoring a goal and an assist but after the Devils game he would leave the Wings to enter the NHL/NHLPA’s assistance program. He was back skating at practice on December 16th and would be assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning on December 27th.

    • January 3: Vrana was placed on waivers, which caused all Red Wings fans to hold their collective breath.
    • January 4: Vrana cleared waivers and was staying with Grand Rapids.
    • Vrana
    • Vrana was held without a point in his first four games with the Griffins.
    • Finally recorded an assist on January 6 against the Texas Stars.
    • Vrana would go four more games without another point.
    • He scored a goal on Wednesday and scored another one on Saturday.

    The Bottom Line

    Jakub Vrana is showing signs of getting back to his best form in Grand Rapids and could be a valuable asset to the Red Wings if he continues to improve. His return could help the team get back into the playoff race.


    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks

    The Detroit Red Wings look to Pius Suter to lead them to a victory against the San Jose Sharks in their second and final matchup of the season. Suter has a history of success against the Sharks and could provide the Wings with much-needed momentum.
    Read more

    Why Steve Yzerman Must Sign Dylan Larkin to Secure Red Wings’ Future

    As the trade deadline approaches, re-signing captain Dylan Larkin should be a top priority for the Detroit Red Wings. Losing him would set back the team's rebuild and impact future contracts.
    Read more

    Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade

    In this suggested blockbuster trade, the Detroit Red Wings could acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Coyotes.
    Read more
    Red Wings Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Player to Watch: Pius Suter Looks to Lead Red Wings to Victory Against Struggling Sharks
    Next article
    NFL exec says Detroit Lions could do damage in 2023 NFL Playoffs

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.