Jakub Vrana returning to Red Wings this week?

It was reported this morning that the Detroit Red Wings may be getting some offensive help back. Jakub Vrana sounds like he will be making a return to the Red Wings after lighting it up down in Grand Rapids.

What seemed unlikely a week ago is now an actuality. Perhaps for showcase purposes? Nevertheless, I'm hearing the Red Wings are calling up Jakub Vrana from the AHL. #LGRW — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 14, 2023

Why It Matters?

Vrana got off to a great start in the first two games he played in this season before heading into NHL/NHLPA’s assistance program. He has been playing in Grand Rapids since December 28th on a conditioning stint. Vrana is an electric playmaker, that has the ability to score, something the Red Wings could very much use.

Jakub Vrana Inside the numbers

Vrana has played in 284 career games.

Vrana has scored 76 goals in his career

Vrana has 81 assists in his career.

Vrana has 157 points in his career.

Wrap Up

This season has been nothing easy for Vrana seeing himself placed on waivers and being sent down to Grand Rapids. Vrana did not get off to a hot start down in the AHL being held without a point until his fifth game and not finding the back of the next until his ninth game. In his last nine games he has registered six goals and tallied four assists for ten points, he is also currently on a six-game point streak.

It was talked about just a week ago that he had most likely played his last game with the Red Wings in his career. Now things seemed to have changed, there is some speculation as to why he is coming up. Could it be a showcase for him to be traded at the trade deadline or is Lucas Raymond hurt worse than they thought and Vrana coming up will give the Red Wings more scoring.

Can confirm that Vrana will be called up to the Red Wings – expect that he’ll play this week. A roster spot will need to be made available. #LGRW



First reported by @TheFourthPeriod. — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 14, 2023